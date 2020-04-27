Global Thermocouples and High End Optical Pyrometer Depth Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Thermocouples and High End Optical Pyrometer Depth market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thermocouples and High End Optical Pyrometer Depth market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thermocouple is a temperature measuring device which consists of two different metal conductors which are used to measure temperature by the difference in the temperature of conductors.

Increasing use of thermocouples and optical pyrometer in boilers, temperature controlled rooms and furnaces is one of the major drivers for this market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pyrometer Instrument

Innovative Sensor Technology IST

Omega Engineering

Wilcon Industries

Yamari Industries

Conax Buffalo Technologies

Analog Devices

Spectrodyne

Honeywell

STMicroElectronics

Measurement Specialties

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chromel–Gold/Iron Alloy Thermocouple

Platinum/Molybdenum Alloy Thermocouple

Iridium/Rhodium Alloy Thermocouple

Segment by Application

Gas Appliance Safety

Steel Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Power Industry

Process Plants

Others

