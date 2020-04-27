In this report, the Global Trehalose Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Trehalose Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-trehalose-industry-depth-survey-2019



This report studies the Trehalose market, Trehalose (C12H22O11) is a white or almost white crystal powder. It is a disaccharide formed by a 1, 1-glucoside bond between two α-glucose units. It is a disaccharide that occurs naturally in insects, plants, fungi, and bacteria. Trehalose is an alternative to sugar as a sweetener. It is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.

The trehalose industry is a high monopoly industry. Trehalose is commercialized by Hayashibara in 1995. Due to patent protection and technical monopoly, there are a small quantities of other industrialized manufacturers in the world. With the trehalose patent expiration of Hayashibara, China manufacturers started to produce trehalose. The global main players are Hayashibara, Meihua Group, Lianmeng Chemical, Visionbio Technology and Sinozyme Biotechnology. Trehalose is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.

With the China manufacturers expanding the production, the sales price of China decreased speedily in second half of 2015. The sales prices of Europe, USA and Japan were always falling gently in the past five years.

The demand of trehalose is large, especially the large market demands for pharmaceutical grade products. At present, the product quality of China has a certain gap compared with Hayashibara. Companies should cast more attention to technology development. Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology and equipment, the performance distance of trehalose will be shortened, compared with the imported ones.

The global Trehalose market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Trehalose volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Trehalose market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Meihua Group

Hayashibara

Lianmeng Chemical

Visionbio Technology

Sinozyme Biotechnology

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Others

Segment by Application

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-trehalose-industry-depth-survey-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com