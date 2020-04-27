In this report, the Global Triac Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Triac Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-triac-market-survey-and-forecast-report-2019



TRIAC, as a semiconductor device has gained traction in recent times due to its applications in small utility electronic gadgets and motors like for speed control of electric fans, light dimmers and many of the small and major computerized household appliances.

The primary driver for TRIAC market is the cost factor associated with using one TRIAC in place of two thyristors.

The global Triac market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Triac volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Triac market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Central Semiconductor

NTE Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Littelfuse

Sanken Electric

IXYS

Solid State

NXP Semiconductors

WeEn Semiconductors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

6A-10A

12A-20A

More than 20A

Segment by Application

Electric Fans

Light Dimmers

Household Appliances

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-triac-market-survey-and-forecast-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com