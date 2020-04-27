Global Trifluralin Market Share and Growth 2019
In this report, the Global Trifluralin Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Trifluralin Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Trifluralin is a yellow-orange crystalline solid. Denser than water and not soluble in water. Hence sinks in water. Melting point 48.5-49°C. Used as a selective pre-emergence herbicide.
Regionally, the production areas of Trifluralin are concentrated in USA, China and EU. China is the biggest production base of Trifluralin, followed by EU. The consumption of Trifluralin is quite separated, with USA, China, EU and Japan the main regions.
The price of Trifluralin fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Recent years, the production amount of Trifluralin has been rocketing, as a result of which, the rising of Trifluralin price has been slowing down. Currently, the price of Trifluralin is around 3040 USD/Ton in 2015.
The export and import business of Trifluralin is frequent, with China and EU the major export country. With capacity expansion and new competitor entry, the global supply of Trifluralin would be lifting for a long time.
This report focuses on Trifluralin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Trifluralin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ADAMA
Dow
Nufarm
Kenso
Kangfeng
ZhiHai
Haoyang
FengShan Group
Aijin
DongNong
Tenglong
Qiaochang
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Missible Oil (EC)
Granula (GR)
Segment by Application
Grasses and Weeds
Dicotyledonous
Others
