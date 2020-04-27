In this report, the Global Trifluralin Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Trifluralin Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Trifluralin is a yellow-orange crystalline solid. Denser than water and not soluble in water. Hence sinks in water. Melting point 48.5-49°C. Used as a selective pre-emergence herbicide.

Regionally, the production areas of Trifluralin are concentrated in USA, China and EU. China is the biggest production base of Trifluralin, followed by EU. The consumption of Trifluralin is quite separated, with USA, China, EU and Japan the main regions.

The price of Trifluralin fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Recent years, the production amount of Trifluralin has been rocketing, as a result of which, the rising of Trifluralin price has been slowing down. Currently, the price of Trifluralin is around 3040 USD/Ton in 2015.

The export and import business of Trifluralin is frequent, with China and EU the major export country. With capacity expansion and new competitor entry, the global supply of Trifluralin would be lifting for a long time.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADAMA

Dow

Nufarm

Kenso

Kangfeng

ZhiHai

Haoyang

FengShan Group

Aijin

DongNong

Tenglong

Qiaochang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Missible Oil (EC)

Granula (GR)

Segment by Application

Grasses and Weeds

Dicotyledonous

Others

