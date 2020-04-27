Global Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Industry Chain Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Industry Chain market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Industry Chain market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ablation is an advanced treatment option for various diseases such as cancers, cardiac arrhythmias, and other medical conditions. Ultrasonic ablation is a noninvasive procedural technique that uses sound wave and is concentrated at the diseased area of the tissue, leading to heating and cellular destruction of the diseased tissue. Ultrasonic or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is performed that directs the ablation device to the diseased tissue. Ultrasonic tissue ablation system is designed. Radiofrequency and ultrasonic ablation devices are considered the most preferred and selected products by doctors and physicians. Ultrasonic ablation is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that involves a local anesthetic and mild sedation. This procedure is primarily used to reduce chronic low-back and neck pain caused due to degeneration of joints (due to arthritis and other spinal conditions).

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ethicon, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Misonix Inc.

SonaCare Medical, LLC.

INSIGHTEC Ltd

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators

Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators

Ultrasonic Surgical Ablation Systems

Shock wave therapy Systems

Segment by Application

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Clinics

Specialty Care Unit

Other

