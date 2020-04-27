Global Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Industry Chain Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Industry Chain market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Industry Chain market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ablation is an advanced treatment option for various diseases such as cancers, cardiac arrhythmias, and other medical conditions. Ultrasonic ablation is a noninvasive procedural technique that uses sound wave and is concentrated at the diseased area of the tissue, leading to heating and cellular destruction of the diseased tissue. Ultrasonic or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is performed that directs the ablation device to the diseased tissue. Ultrasonic tissue ablation system is designed. Radiofrequency and ultrasonic ablation devices are considered the most preferred and selected products by doctors and physicians. Ultrasonic ablation is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that involves a local anesthetic and mild sedation. This procedure is primarily used to reduce chronic low-back and neck pain caused due to degeneration of joints (due to arthritis and other spinal conditions).
The global Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ethicon, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Misonix Inc.
SonaCare Medical, LLC.
INSIGHTEC Ltd
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators
Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators
Ultrasonic Surgical Ablation Systems
Shock wave therapy Systems
Segment by Application
Hospital
Ambulatory Surgical centers
Clinics
Specialty Care Unit
Other
