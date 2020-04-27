In this report, the Global Wafer Bonders Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wafer Bonders Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wafer bonding is commonly used in Front-end of line (FEOL) operational steps as wafer-to-wafer bonding provides strength if the device wafer is to be thinned to ultra-thin dimensions. The statistic scope is wafer bonder in this report.

This report focuses on Wafer Bonders volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wafer Bonders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

EV Group (EVG)

SUSS MicroTec

Dynatex International

AML

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc

Ayumi Industries Company Limited

Tokyo Electron Limited

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd

Finetech GmbH & Co. KG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Semi-Auto Type

Fully Automatic Type

Segment by Application

MEMS

Advanced Packaging (BSI CIS, CIS capping WLP, 3D stack TSV)

LED Devices

SOI Substrate

Others

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

