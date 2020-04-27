Global Wearable Sensors Industry Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Wearable Sensors Industry Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wearable Sensors Industry Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sensors and wearables allow continuous physiological monitoring with reduced manual intervention and at low cost.
The increasing demand for smart gadgets and gaming devices for interactive gaming and entertainment in the consumer goods sector is driving the growth of the wearable sensors market for the consumer goods vertical.
The global Wearable Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Wearable Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wearable Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Stmicroelectronics
Infineon Technologies
NXP Semiconductors
Robert Bosch
Invensense
Knowles Electronics
TE Connectivity
Mcube
Sensirion
AMS
Broadcom
Analog Devices
ARM
Panasonic
Asahi Kasei
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Wristwear
Eyewear
Footwear
Neckwear
Bodywear
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Industrial
Others
