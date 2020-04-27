In this report, the Global Wireless Charging ICs Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wireless Charging ICs Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Transmitter ICs and receiver ICs are the two main types of wireless charging ICs available in the global market. Receiver ICs enjoy a greater demand from consumers than transmitter ones and is anticipated to remain the most valued product in this market over the coming years.

The global Wireless Charging ICs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wireless Charging ICs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless Charging ICs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm

Vishay Intertechnology

Texas Instruments

MediaTek

Broadcom

Toshiba

On Semiconductor

Linear Technology

ROHM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Transmitter Ics

Receiver Ics

Segment by Application

Smartphones and Tablets

Wearable Electronic Devices

Medical Devices

Automobile Products

