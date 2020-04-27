United States Intermittent Catheters Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the United States Intermittent Catheters market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Intermittent Catheters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This research report categorizes the United States Intermittent Catheters market by top manufacturers, type and application. This report also studies the United States Intermittent Catheters market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The United States Intermittent Catheters market is valued at 629 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1294.9 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.92% during 2019-2025. In terms of volume. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Intermittent Catheters market based on company, product type and application.
The following companies are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Coloplast
Becton Dickinson
Hollister Incorporated
Wellspect (Dentsply Sirona)
Medtronic
Teleflex
ConvaTec
B.Braun
Cure Medical
Medical Technologies of Georgia Inc.
Intermittent Catheters market size by type:
PVC Intermittent Catheters
Silicone Intermittent Catheters
Red Rubber Intermittent Catheters
Other
Intermittent Catheters market size by Applications:
Male Patients
Female Patients
Children
