Advances in Protein/Antibody Engineering Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2024

Protein/antibody engineering has emerged as a well-developed discipline in the pharmaceutical industry. With efficient discovery methods, production techniques, and modification strategies, it is bringing forth a number of clinically examined and marketed therapeutics. Besides, the focus of the intensive research in this field has shifted to the clinical deployment of antibodies, thanks to the realization of the enduring goal of the manufacturing of fully human monoclonal antibodies.

In the pharmaceutical industry, antibodies have acquired a massive market share and are showing potential for tremendous growth in the near future. With the introduction of novel technologies, the advances in the global market for protein/antibody engineering are more evident. As protein engineering provides flexibility in designing and engineering of new and required antibodies, this factor is projected to boost this market significantly over the next few years. The rising concerns over health and the increasing prevalence of various diseases, such as cancer and other chronic medical conditions, are also anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the years to come.

The increasing adoption of protein drugs in comparison with non-protein ones and the augmenting prevalence of lifestyle diseases are having a substantial influence on the need for protein/antibody engineering, leading to a significant growth in the worldwide market for protein/antibody engineering. Apart from this, the rise in funds for protein/antibodies engineering and the decrement in the overall cost and time incurred in drug discovery are also expected to boost this market over the forthcoming years. However, the lack of skilled professionals and the high cost and maintenance required for tools and instruments utilized in protein/antibody engineering may create obstacles in the rise of this market to some extent in the near future.

With the growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, erythropoietin, insulin, interferon, growth hormones, vaccines, colony stimulating factor, interleukins, coagulation factor, enzyme replacement, follicle stimulating hormones, and other protein types, the global market for protein/antibody engineering is likely to witness strong growth in future. Among all the protein types, the monoclonal antibodies segment is anticipated to acquire a greater share in this market in the coming years.

Among the two technologies, namely, rational product design and irrational product design, the demand for the former has been higher than the latter and the scenario is expected to remain so over the next few years.

Academic research institutes, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical enterprises, and contract research organizations have emerged as the key end users of protein/antibody engineering across the world. Pharma and biotech companies have been reporting a greater demand for protein/antibody engineering than others and are projected to continue this trend over the forthcoming years, thanks to the technological advancements in protein/antibody engineering and the rise in research and development budgets in the pharmaceutical industry.

In terms of the geography, the worldwide market for protein/antibody engineering has been classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America has been dominating this market and is trailed by Europe. The presence of a state-of-art medical and healthcare infrastructure and the early adoption of technologies are boosting both the regional markets significantly. Asia Pacific is also projected to register a considerable rise in this market over the forthcoming years.

With intense competition between players, the global market for protein/antibody engineering demonstrates a highly competitive landscape. Emerald Bio, Precision Antibody, ProSci Inc., Fusion Antibodies, GenTarget Inc., BioXcell, ImaginAb, IBL International, and Covalab are some of the leading players operational in this market. These enterprises mostly rely on product innovation and advancements in technologies for the development of their businesses. However, a shift in their focus towards strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions can be witnessed in the forthcoming years.

