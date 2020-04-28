Aircraft Lighting Market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 3,300 Mn by the end of 2026

Expansion of the travel and tourism industry will continue to reflect significantly towards growth of the aviation industry. Surge in the number of business trips and vacation trips due to traditional occasions has led to increasing number of flight bookings. As passengers prefer spending their disposable income on luxurious and comfortable traveling options, flight bookings is expected to remain high globally. In addition, demand for speedy deliveries and orders in the commercial industry is further expected to impact growth of the global aircraft lighting market positively.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global aircraft lightening market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 3,300 Mn by the end of 2026.

Extreme Weather Conditions to Fuel Demand

Unprecedented weather conditions poses significant challenges while flying aircrafts. Absence of the aircraft lightings during extreme weather conditions can lead to accidents and collisions of the aircrafts. As the need for safe navigation arises, manufacturers are concentrating on equipping the aircrafts with weatherproof lights. Extreme weather conditions such as snow, fog and rain can diffuse the light bulbs, which could lead to unwanted collisions. With safe flights becoming need of the hour, manufacturers in the aviation industry are looking for environment-friendly and advanced technological options such as aeroLED lights.

As the need for inspecting the wings of the aircraft surfaces while flying, manufacturers are focusing on incorporating advanced lighting solutions. Automotive manufacturers are focusing on integrating the wing inspection lights in the forward of the wing roots, which enables the maintenance personnel and cabin crew to check the wings for damage, ice and snow. As damages on the wings of the aircraft can hinder the balance and flight of the aircraft, demand for the wing inspection lights will continue to persist in the aviation industry. These factors are expected to impact growth of the global aircraft lighting market positively during the forecast period.

Along with the wing inspection lights, adoption of the anti-collision lights will also continue to remain high to prevent instances of collisions and accidents. Absence of the anti-collision lights in the aircraft could lead to unprecedented accidents as the aircrafts with dysfunctional lights will not be visible on busy ports. As safe flying and travelling experiences continues to remain a major concern, manufacturing companies in the aviation industry are focusing on developing and incorporating innovative lighting solutions in the ramp of the airport, exterior and interior of the aircrafts.

Technological Advancements to Underscore Lucrative Growth Opportunities

In order to offer advanced lighting solutions for aircrafts, manufacturing companies are integrating photoluminescent emergency and informational signage in various commercial aircrafts. In addition, the aircraft manufacturers are further incorporating mood light solutions that are mainly designed to enhance the experience of passengers travelling. With 5G technology looming on the horizon, the aircraft manufacturers are also developing innovative and cost-effective solutions to use the aircraft lights for internal connectivity purposes. Incorporation of the Li-Fi network uses light instead of radio waves, which allows the end users to send and receive information between devices. Bound to these factors, manufacturers prefer using LED lights for the interior and exterior of the aircrafts.

Narrowbody Aircraft to Represent a Leading Segment

Growing need for interior lightings in the aircraft has led to surge in demand for ceilings and wall lights globally. On the basis of lighting type, the ceiling & wall lights segment is expected to represent a robust revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 200 Mn by the end of 2026. In contrary, the anti-collision lighting type segment is expected to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on aircraft type, the narrowbody aircraft segment is expected to generate significant revenues, recording for a value of over US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2017. On the other hand, the freighters aircraft type segment is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By fit type, the retrofit segment is expected to witness a significant revenue growth, accounting for a value of nearly US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2026. Moreover, the retrofit fit type segment is expected to register a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of platform type, the fixed wing segment is expected to witness the highest revenue growth, recording a value of over US$ 600 Mn by the end of 2017. In addition, the fixed wing platform type segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global aircraft lightning market include B/E Aerospace, Inc., Cobham plc, UTC Aerospace Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Astronics Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace, Aveo Engineering Group, Bruce Aerospace and STG Aerospace Limited.