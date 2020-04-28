Application Container Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of “Application Container Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”.

Application containerization is primarily an OS level or operating system level virtualization system, and this method is used for running and deploying distributed applications without introducing a complete virtual machine for every app. Moreover, multiple isolated systems can access a single kernel, and also, it can run on a single control host.

The recent trend gaining interest in the application container market is the rising adoption rate of hybrid cloud technology. Hybrid cloud computing is a cloud computing deployment model which utilizes a blend of public and private cloud solutions. The hybrid cloud computing model basically offers flexibility in the cloud environment. Organizations can store their confidential and sensitive data on private cloud deployment due to these system installations.

The application container market is expanding substantially due to the rising usage of cloud based computing systems in organizations. Cloud computing vendors are primarily offering multitenancy services, which are able to provide single set of software application to more than one customer at the same time. The multitenancy cloud environment offers enterprises to decrease the cost of running a technology, by sharing information technology resources. Small and medium organization are pledging to multitenancy architecture to reduce the IT maintenance cost and achieve economies of scale. Multitenancy architecture provides the advanced version of software, and enterprises need not invest extra capital to upgrade their infrastructure of information technology. This factor is influencing the expansion of the application container market and is expected a significant growth of this market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the rising volume of data generated by the adoption of IoT (Internet of Thing) is further boosting the market of application container. The rising number of connected devices is leading to the generation of large blocks of information. Connected homes, smart cities, connected cars, connected healthcare, are gaining popularity. Industries such as utility, social media, manufacturing, automotive, and retail are employing Internet of Things (IoT) for the rising volume of data transfer.

The application container market can be segmented into deployment and platform. In terms of platform, the market of application container can be segmented into swarm and kubernetes. In terms of deployment, the application container markets can be segmented into cloud and on-premises.

In terms of geography, the global application container market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. The North America application container market held a prominent share of the market in 2016. It is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific (APAC) application container market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of advanced technology in the organization is the major factor propelling the North America market, which in turn is estimated to fuel the overall expansion of the application container market during the forecast period. Additionally, in Europe and Asia Pacific, many organizations are redesigning and modernizing their operation and security process. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand considerably due to the growing economic condition in India and China. The application container market in the Middle East &Africa has witnessed remarkable growth in recently. Latin America followed Middle East & Africa in terms of market expansion in recent years.

The global application container market is consolidated due to key players operating in this industry. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnership agreements, product innovation, research and development and geographical extension are key strategies adopted by major players to ensure long-term sustenance in the market. Key players operating in the global application container market include Amazon Web Services, Inc.( U.S.), Google (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), and IBM (U.S.).

