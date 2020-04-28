AvaTrade Announces a New Regulation in Abu Dhabi

Dublin, June 2, 2019: AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, is proud to announce an In-Principle Agreement to operate in Abu Dhabi – home of Etihad, the main sponsor of the Manchester City Football Club.

As a leading player in the financial markets, AvaTrade is one of the most regulated brokers in the industry. Adding Abu Dhabi’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) to the company’s vast compliance network is considered a strategic coupe.

AvaTrade’s CEO, Mr. Daire Ferguson, explains: “We are delighted to allow even more traders and business partners in the Middle East to enjoy everything we have to offer, from innovative technologies, Islamic accounts, lucrative affiliation programmes and superb trading conditions. This new FRSA regulation is yet another one of many exciting endeavours AvaTrade is pursuing.”

The Abu Dhabi Global Market Authorities (ADGM) has issued its IPA to AvaTrade, which will take effect within the coming months, providing the company with an excellent opportunity to further strengthen the AvaTrade brand in the Middle East as a whole and Abu Dhabi in particular.

As a global Manchester City partner, it seems fit for AvaTrade to establish a physical presence alongside the team’s main sponsor – Etihad.

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade is a leading Forex and CFD provider, founded in 2006. The company offers more than 250 financial instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices and vanilla options. With 16 offices around the world and headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, AvaTrade operates under six global regulators across the EU, Japan, Australia, South Africa, BVI and the Middle East. AvaTrade’s first and foremost commitment is to empower people to invest and trade with confidence, in an innovative and reliable environment; supported by unsurpassed partnerships and collaborations, best-in-class technology, customer service and uncompromising integrity.

Find out more about AvaTrade at avatrade.com