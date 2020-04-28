Big Data as a Services Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

In 2018, the global Big Data as a Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Big Data as a Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data as a Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

HP

IBM

Microsoft

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Teradata

1010data

Dell EMC

MapR Technologies

Alteryx

Atos

Attivio

Chartio

Hortonworks

MAANA

Continuum Analytics

Datameer

DataStax

Doopex

Cirro

ClearStory Data

Cloudera

Enthought

Mu Sigma

Predixion Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Financial Services

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Oil and Gas

Retail

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Big Data as a Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Big Data as a Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Big Data as a Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

