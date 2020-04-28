Chinese Oxygen Equipment Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast 2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Chinese Oxygen Equipment: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Chinese markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the air pollution in China and aging population needs portable and homecare oxygen treatment.

Recreational oxygen and medical oxygen are sold in China and Chinese vendors are seeking to enter worldwide markets. The professional athletes in China use recreational oxygen. Amazon sells portable oxygen concentrators and oxygen bars. Sports club members are expected to widely adopt use of recreational oxygen. Oxygen bars are commonly used by singers and movie stars to improve the vocal cord quality and skin tone. All these uses of oxygen are anticipated to grow in China. The O2 is the same in recreational oxygen as it is in the medical oxygen, the chemical composition is the same. But medical oxygen is delivered under a prescription and used as a medicine, recreational oxygen is used to improve athletic endurance and improve brain functioning.

Older people use supplemental oxygen as they develop dementia and other conditions. Oxygen use by these people is able to improve the quality of the life in a dramatic manner. Portable oxygen devices have become affordable and support a mobile lifestyle that is extended to a broader set of people by use of recreational oxygen selectively, continuing to drive sales of recreational oxygen and oxygen bar concentrator air filtration units.

“An oxygen concentrator system is commonly used to manufacture oxygen in higher concentrations than is found in atmospheric air. As more oxygen concentrators are sold into China, economies of scale will bring prices down, building a much larger consumer oxygen market. Because of the ability to provide continuous oxygen the oxygen concentrator units are useful to sicker people and to all patients needing oxygen at night. Major factors driving the market for oxygen concentrators include its ability to provide oxygen under all circumstances. The Chinese and worldwide aging population is a market factor. An increase in the number of people with COPD and other respiratory diseases.”

China Oxygen Concentrator Market Forecasts

Home oxygen therapy has spread rapidly in China with the increase in asthma from air pollution. Health insurance has begun covering oxygen treatments. Oxygen concentrator markets in China and for Chinese vendors worldwide at $178 million in 2016 are set to become a $2.5 billion market in 2023. Steady intense growth is anticipated because of air pollution in China. The deleterious effects of noxious chemicals and toxins in the air are harming people as they go about their daily life.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

– Longfei

– Yuwell

– Xinsong

– Chart / AirSep / Sequal

– Taobao Turtle

– Besco

– Sunny Medical

– Air

– Aoji

– Youngleda

– Gaoxin Huakuang

– Haiyang Zhijia

Market Participants

– Boost Oxygen

– Chart Industries

– Drive Medical / DeVilbiss Healthcare

– Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.

– Inogen

– Jiuxin Medical

– Leistung Engineering

– Live O2 Oxygen

– Longfian Scitech

– NTK

– Oxygen Plus

– Philips Healthcare / Respironics

– POD Oxygen

– Weyergans High Care AG

– Yuwell

– Zadro Health Solutions

– Zorvo Portable O2 Generator

– Zoom

– 2nd Wind Distributors

Key Topics

– Chinese Oxygen Concentrators

– Bottled Oxygen in China

– Recreational Oxygen

– Portable Oxygen

– Home Oxygen Equipment

– Consumer Oxygen

– Sports Club Oxygen

– Managed Exercise Care

– Non Medical Health Care

