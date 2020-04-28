Corrugated Packaging Market 2019 Size, Global Opportunities, Business Growth, Comprehensive Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects and Potential of the Industry through 2023

Corrugated Packaging Market Research Report 2018: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By type (Bliss / Rigid Boxes, Self-Erecting Boxes, Telescope boxes, Slotted boxes and others), Wall Construction (Single-wall, Double-wall and Triple-wall), application (Food & beverages, Electronic goods, Personal care, Pharmaceuticals & healthcare and Others) and Region – Forecast to 2023

Corrugated Packaging Global Market Synopsis

The global corrugated packaging market has experienced a humongous growth over the past years and as per the estimation the global corrugated packaging market will grow more on a rapid pace during the forecast period. The rising population and growing per capita income are the major growth driver for this market. Along with this the growing applications segment such as food & beverages, personal care, Pharmaceuticals & healthcare, consumer goods, electronic goods have contributed a major role in the overall market growth. Corrugated Packaging is one of the most preferred packaging for small, medium and large sized products which in turn has increased the demand across the globe. Growing ecommerce industry has become on the major trend in the global corrugated packaging market. Banning of plastic packaging has also become the major reason for the rising demand of corrugated packaging market.

Global corrugated packaging has very broad market in coming recent years. MRFR analysts has predicted that food & beverages and consumer goods industry are about to grow at a rapid pace, moreover, the speedy rising ecommerce business has also been a growth momentum which means more demand for these industries and in turn for corrugated packaging.

Key Market Players

The key players in global corrugated packaging market report included are:

Mondi Group (U.S.)

Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)

International Paper Company (Tennessee)

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

WestRock (U.S.)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (Atlanta)

Archis Packaging (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Europac Group (U.K.)

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (U.S.)

Nefab Group (Sweden)

Key Findings

North America dominate the global corrugated packaging market with a share of 33.4% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 6.39% owing to the emerging economies coupled with lucrative opportunities in packaging industry and growing ecommerce industry.

Rigid boxes segment expected to witness growth in global corrugated packaging market with share of 29.50% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at 6.04% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global corrugated packaging market has been segmented into types, wall construction, application and region.

By Types

Bliss / Rigid Boxes

Self-Erecting Boxes

Telescope boxes

Slotted boxes

Others

By Wall Construction

Single-wall

Double-wall

Triple-wall

By Application

Food & beverages

Electronic goods

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals & healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Worldwide Corrugated Packaging Market – Geographical Analysis

North America market in 2016, dominated the global Corrugated Packaging Market with 33.4% share. The region is further expected to grow at 5.69% CAGR during the review period. This growth of the region attributes to the burgeoning e-commerce industry fueled by the increasing cross-border trade and huge demand for online shopping.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region, emerging as the fastest growing market of Corrugated Packaging registered 6.39% of a CAGR in 2016. Growing with the lucrative opportunities in packaging industry and growing ecommerce industry in the region, APAC is expected to register a fabulous CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Corrugated Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Target Audience

Corrugated packaging producers

Traders and distributors

Association and government bodies.

Application industries

Research institute

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Assumptions

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Trend of the Online Shopping

4.2.2 Rapid Growth in Electronic Sector

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Product Safety

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Government Regulation for Corrugated Packaging

4.3.2 Adverse Effects on the Environment

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increase in Disposable Income of Developing Countries

List of Tables

Table 1 Gdp Per Capita in Developing Nations (Usd)

Table 2 Global Corrugated Packaging Market, by Type, 2015-2023 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Global Corrugated Packaging Market, by Material, 2015-2023 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Global Corrugated Packaging Market, by Application, 2015-2023 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Global Corrugated Packaging Market, by Region, 2015-2023 (Usd Million)

Table 6 North America Corrugated Packaging Market, by Country 2015-2023 (Usd Million)

Table 7 North America Corrugated Packaging Market, by Type 2015-2023 (Usd Million)

Table 8 North America Corrugated Packaging Market, by Wall Construction, 2015-2023 (Usd Million)

Table 9 North America Corrugated Packaging Market, by Application, 2015-2023 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Us Corrugated Packaging Market, by Type 2015-2023 (Usd Million)

