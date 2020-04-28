End User Experience Monitoring Market by Type, Applications, Deployment, Trends & Demands – Global Forecast to 2023

The report on the Global End User Experience Monitoring Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Synopsis

Globally, the end user experience monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 1,389.7 million in 2019 to USD 3,772.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period, 2019–2013. Global need of businesses to understand the dynamic needs of their customers, identify and troubleshoot poorly performing customer applications, and reduce operational costs by lowering the number of call centers are the key driving factors for the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness, budget constraints, and presence of many small sized-enterprises in the developing economies are the major challenges in the end user experience monitoring market during the forecast period.

End user experience monitoring solutions help enterprises to retain their customers by understanding their needs and quickly resolving their problems. The solution also tracks the performance of all customer-facing applications and reports immediately in case of poor performance of the applications. Overall, the solution helps businesses in providing best services to the customers and preventing loss of revenue from frustrated customers.

End user experience monitoring solutions and services have a wide adoption in almost all industry verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, and IT and telecom. BFSI, retail and consumer goods, and IT and telecom are some of major industry verticals adopting the end user experience monitoring solutions to offer services according to the changing needs of their customers.

Key players

The prominent players in end user experience monitoring market are Oracle Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), BMC Software, Inc. (US), Micro Focus International plc (UK), Riverbed Technology (US), CA Technologies (US), AppDynamics (US), Catchpoint Systems, Inc. (US), and Dynatrace LLC (US).

Segmentation

The global End User Experience Monitoring Market is segmented based on component, access type, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region/country.

By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions covered in the study are synthetic monitoring and real user monitoring. The services segment is further segmented into professional and managed services.

By access type, the market is segmented into web and mobile.

By deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

By organization size, the market is segmented intolarge enterprises and SMEs.

By industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, retail and consumer goods, heatlhcare, IT and telecom, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global market for end user experience monitoring market is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of global end user experience monitoring market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is presumed to have the largest market share in the global end user experience monitoring market. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the leading countries in the region. The growth is attributed to the presence of major end user experience monitoring solution vendors and advanced IT infrastructure to run enterprise applications and deliver services to the customers seamlessly. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global end user experience monitoring market over the forecast period. Increasing digitalization and adoption of cloud services to improve the experience of customers through mobile and web are the key driving factors for the adoption of end user experience monitoring solutions in the region. Enterprises in the region are increasingly focusing towards understanding their customer behavior and needs so that they can strategize on their product and service offerings effectively.

Competitive Analysis

The end user experience monitoring market has the presence of many vendors that are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies to grow in the market. According to the latest trends in the market, most of the major vendors are adopting the strategy of new product launch/product enhancement to offer unique and innovative solutions in the market. Partnership and collaboration is the second most adopted strategy by the major vendors

Intended Audience

End user experience monitoring solution vendors

Independent Software Vendors

IT System Integrators

IT Professional Service Providers

IT Managed Service Providers

Government Organizations

Enterprises

