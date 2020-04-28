Fetal Bovine Serum Market Analysis, Innovation Trends and Current Business Trends by 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Fetal Bovine Serum Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Fetal Bovine Serum Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Fetal Bovine Serum industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Fetal Bovine Serum market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

The worldwide market for fetal bovine serum is expected to collect multi-million dollars in the next six years and is projected to rise at a promising single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The revenues will accumulate primarily on the usage of fetal bovine serum as supplements for diverse cell culture media in pharmaceutical and biotechnology. Various tools and technologies enable researchers to develop new diagnostics through cell-based investigations.

This report studies the global market size of Fetal Bovine Serum in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fetal Bovine Serum in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fetal Bovine Serum market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is the most widely used growth supplement for cell culture media because of its high content of embryonic growth promoting factors. When used at appropriate concentrations it supplies many defined and undefined components that have been shown to satisfy specific metabolic requirements for the culture of cells.

The raw material of fetal bovine serum is fetal bovine blood. The FBS suppliers make contract with beef processer or agent and gather fetal bovine blood at certain time. The production of FBS is quite seasonal because the raw material source can only be acquired twice a year. The primary factor and main market-driver is the beef processing industry, since FBS is produced as a byproduct of this industry. Since 2014, the price of FBS has been raising quickly due to multiple factors, among which, the climate change and reduced cattle inventory might be the most important ones.

The primary application of FBS is to fortify cell culture media. It is the most common media supplement used for cell culture. Considering end use, the application of FBS can be classified as scientific research and industrial production. The development of biomedical and healthcare industry has been witnessed with rapid development for the past years. Consequently, though sera industry has experienced substantial changes for the past years, the demand of FBS has been creeping. We estimate that FBS would not be replaced by substitute in short time, but suppliers in emerging market are in taking an increasing share, like Lanzhou Minhai and Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology.

In 2017, the global Fetal Bovine Serum market size was 890 million US$ and is forecast to 1590 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fetal Bovine Serum market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Fetal Bovine Serum include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Fetal Bovine Serum include

Life Technologies

Thermo Fisher

GE Healthcare

Sigma-Aldrich

Merck

Moregate BioTech

Gemini

Atlanta Biologicals

Tissue Culture Biologicals

Bovogen

Biowest

Internegocios

RMBIO

Biological Industries

PAN-Biotech

VWR

Corning

Animal Technologies

Serana

WISENT

Peak Serum

Seroxlab

NorthBio

Bio Nutrientes Brasil

Lanzhou Minhai

Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology

ExCell Bio

Jin Yuan Kang

Market Size Split by Type

USA-sourced

South America-sourced

Australia-sourced

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Scientific Research

Industrial Production

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fetal Bovine Serum market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fetal Bovine Serum market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fetal Bovine Serum manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fetal Bovine Serum with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Fetal Bovine Serum submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.