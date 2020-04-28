Fibre Channel Switch Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2028

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Fibre Channel Switch Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

An increasing demand for the elimination of a frame loss during the transmission of a frame from a host to a switch or from a switch to another switch, as witnessed in an Ethernet connection, led to the introduction of fibre channel switches. Thus, it was back in 1994, that the first fibre channel was standardized.

Fibre Channel Switch, designed for use in a dedicated SAN (storage area network), is a computer networking device which enables the transmission of data packet/frames from origin to destination systems. Adoption of fibre channel switches enables enhanced performance, low latency, encryption and zoning to disable unwanted traffic, high availability, and lossless data transmissions. Owing to these factors, a very high growth rate, in terms of adoption of fibre channel switches, was witnessed, since its inception.

Fibre Channel Switch market has witnessed significantly high traction in the past but, is however, expected to witness a declining Y-o-Y trend during the forecast period, owing to the very high growth rates associated with the past years.

Fibre Channel Switch Market: Market Dynamics

By the end of 2016, fibre channel was witnessed to be the most widely used transport for enterprise storage. The same is expected to dominate the market in the future as well, owing to which a high adoption of fibre channel switches have already been witnessed and is further expected to rise in the future. Thus, the dominance of fibre channels amongst enterprises, in the computing industry, is expected to be the primary driver for fibre channel switch market. Additionally, the rise of flash-based storage has also been a prominent factor for supplementing the adoption of fibre channel switches in the market. In addition to this, continuous implementation of technological innovations, such as integration of technologies such as IO Insight and Fabric Vision with the product, by top market players is also a major driving factor for the global fibre channel switches market. Thus, the market of fibre channel switch is expected to exhibit a considerable growth rate during the forecast period and grow, in terms of value.

However, issues such as competition witnessed from Ethernet connectivity, Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) or even IP networks challenge the adoption of fibre channel switches, which, as a result, acts as a major restraining factor for the market.

Fibre Channel Switch Market: Segmentation

Global fibre channel switch market can be segmented on the basis of type, enterprise type, and region.

Segmentation for Fibre Channel Switch market by type:

On the basis of type, the fibre channel switch market can be segmented as:

Backbone switches (the high port-count or modular director)

Edge Switches (the smaller fixed-port or semi-modular switch)

Segmentation for Fibre Channel Switch market by enterprise type:

On the basis of enterprise type, the fibre channel switch market can be segmented as:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMBs)

Of the above mentioned enterprise type, owing to the increasing establishments and demand witnessed from small and medium sized business enterprises, the latter segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate, out-of-the-two, during the forecast period.

Fibre Channel Switch Market: Key Players

Brocade (Broadcom), a U.S. established computer networking company, is expected to hold the majority of market share in the global fibre channel switch market. Besides Brocade, some of the key players in the fibre channel switch market are ATTO Technology, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Vixel Corporation (Emulex Corporation), Lenovo, NEC Corporation, StarTech.com, Cisco and various others.

Many players (manufacturers and vendors offering Fibre Channel Switch solutions) are focusing on innovating and launching new products in fibre channel switch market with an intention of offering an enhanced end-user experience. For instance, in Mar 2016, Brocade launched Gen 620 fibre channel switch, a multi-speed SAN switch.

Fibre Channel Switch Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the Fibre Channel Switch market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global fibre channel switch market during the forecast period, owing to high presence of fibre channel switch manufacturers, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global Fibre Channel Switch market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing establishments of SMBs and large enterprises in the region, especially in developing countries such as India and China.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Fibre Channel Switch market segments

Global Fibre Channel Switch market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Fibre Channel Switch market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Fibre Channel Switch market

Global Fibre Channel Switch market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Fibre Channel Switch market

Fibre Channel Switch technology

Value Chain of Fibre Channel Switch

Global Fibre Channel Switch market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Fibre Channel Switch market includes

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

