Global Biogas Plant Market Analysis 2022 : IES BIOGAS srl., Quadrogen, CH4 Biogas, Biofuel USA Corporation, and Biofrigas Sweden AB

The report on the Global Biogas Plant Market is prepared to help the stakeholders get a better perspective of the prevailing trends impacting its growth. The study provides in-depth knowledge of the Global Biogas Plant Market, covering the impact of various regulations and policies adopted by the leading market players. The key drivers of the market, restrains, and trends influencing the Global Biogas Plant Market are assessed through qualitative and quantitative investigation. The analysis also helps evaluating the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The report provides an assessment of the regulatory policies influencing the Global Biogas Plant Market.

Global Biogas Plant Market: Overview

The global biogas plant market report by Transparency Market Research provides in-depth analysis of the biogas plant market globally. The report segments the market on the basis of feedstock type and geography. The report analyzes the global biogas plant market in terms of biogas plant volume (Units) 2016–2022. For this research study, the base year is 2015, whereas the forecast is from 2016 to 2022. The report provides a comprehensive competitive landscape and features companies involved in entire supply chain of biogas plant including component providers, biogas plant manufacturers, suppliers, EPC players and others. This report includes the key dynamics affecting the biogas plant market globally. The analysis in the report provides detailed insights of the global biogas plant market. The drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report. The report also provides a detailed industry analysis of the global biogas plant with the help of the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis model.

Global Biogas Plant Market: Key Segmentations

The research report is segmented into feedstock type. Feedstock type segment is further segmented into agricultural waste, energy crops, sewage sludge, industrial waste, food & beverages processing residue, food & beverages waste.

The global biogas plant market has been segmented geographically into five regions and further into sub-segmented 18 unique country sub-segments. The regional segments are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The 18 countries which have been separately addressed in this report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Russia, China, India, Japan, Oceania, Turkey, GCC, South Africa, North Africa, Brazil, and Mexico.

On the basis of feedstock type, food & beverages processing residue and agricultural waste dominated the global biogas plant market in 2015. Biogas plant require regular supply of high yield feedstock to produce biogas and make biogas plant operations profitable. Single type or multiple types of feedstock can be fed simultaneously into biogas plant. Increasing greenhouse gases emission has increased the adoption of clean fuel across the globe. Various government incentives and subsidies have encouraged several companies to invest in construction of biogas facility. However, the global biogas market growth could be hampered by high initial investment and installation costs.

Global Biogas Plant Market: Key Analytics

Asia Pacific dominated the global biogas plant market in terms of biogas plant volume, in 2015. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2022. China, India, Japan, Australia, and ASEAN countries are some of the major countries in the Asia Pacific biogas plant market. Asia Pacific biogas plant market was dominated by biogas plants utilizing agricultural waste, F&B processing residue, and sewage sludge as the feedstocks. Rising investments for waste management coupled with growing energy imports have compelled various countries such as China and India to focus on alternate sources of energy such as biogas.

Some of the major players operating in the global biogas plant market include Air Liquide, Wärtsilä, Scandinavian Biogas, EnviTec Biogas AG, Ameresco, Inc., Swedish Biogas International, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Agrinz Technologies GmbH, Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development Co., Ltd., SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd., IES BIOGAS srl., Quadrogen, CH4 Biogas, Biofuel USA Corporation, and Biofrigas Sweden AB among others. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and SWOT analysis. The global biogas plant market has been segmented as follows:

Global Biogas Plant Market: By Feedstock Type

– Agricultural Waste

– Energy Crops

– Sewage Sludge

– Industrial Waste

– Food & Beverages Processing Residue

– Food & Beverages Waste

Global Biogas Plant Market: Regional Analysis

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– U.K.

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Oceania

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– Turkey

– GCC

– South Africa

– North Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

