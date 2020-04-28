GLOBAL CUTTING OILS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT 2019 | MAJOR KEY PLAYERS – EXXON MOBIL, PRO OIL, HOUGHTON INTERNATIONAL, TOTAL CHEVRON, INDIAN OIL, QUAKER CHEMICAL, FUCHS, ENI, BLASER SWISSLUBE
Cutting oils is a type of lubricant used as a metalworking fluid in several industrial applications. Metalworking fluids are specifically designed for increasing the durability of cutting tools and to prevent wear & tear. The primary application of cutting fluids is to regulate the temperature by cooling. The cutting oil is applied during the machining operations as it removes heat by carrying it away from the workpiece interface. Cutting oils also act as a lubricant and lubricate the workpiece interface. Removal of particulates and chips/metal fines, etc. is also one of the applications performed by cutting oils. Cutting oils are essential in the machining process as excess heat produced during the machining process makes the machine quite prone to wear and tear. Thus, cutting oils play a major role in many of the industrial applications. The composition of cutting oils varies widely depending upon the type of machining process they are used in. They are generally made from natural/synthetic base oils and depending upon the machining application they are put in, certain additives are added to customize their properties. Thus, cutting oils are designed to increase the productivity of machines and the metal working process. Cutting oils find applications in several industrial applications, including the automobile industry. Demand from these industries is anticipated to boost the demand for cutting oils over the forecast period.
Cutting oils find applications in several industrial applications where they play a critical role in increasing productivity and reducing wear & tear, thereby increasing the life of equipment and related parts. Several types of cutting oils are available in the market for a vast range of applications. Therefore, increasing demand for cutting oils owing to several applications in machining industries is anticipated to augment the growth of cutting oils over the forecast period. Furthermore, advancements in the development of equipment across various industry verticals and growing severe metal working process will also led to rise in demand for cutting oils. Nowadays, equipment manufacturers are more focused on increasing productivity alongside reducing cost, which will promote the use of high quality cutting oils. That apart, increasing industrialization across developing countries, rebound growth in the automobile industry and upgradation to new technologies in sectors, such as metals, manufacturing process, energy etc. will also boost the demand for cutting oils over the forecast period.
Global Cutting Oils market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cutting Oils.
This report researches the worldwide Cutting Oils market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Cutting Oils breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cutting Oils capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cutting Oils in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Exxon Mobil
Pro Oil
Houghton International
Total
Chevron
Indian Oil
Quaker Chemical
Fuchs
Eni
Blaser Swisslube
Cutting Oils Breakdown Data by Type
Water Soluble Cutting Oils
Neat Cutting Oils
Cutting Oils Breakdown Data by Application
Construction
Heavy Metal Fabrication
Shipbuilding & Offshore
Automotive
Others
Cutting Oils Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Cutting Oils Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Cutting Oils capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Cutting Oils manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cutting Oils :
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Cutting Oils Production by Regions
5 Cutting Oils Consumption by Regions
6 Market Size by Type
7 Market Size by Application
8 Manufacturers Profiles
9 Production Forecasts
10 Consumption Forecast
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
