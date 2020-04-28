Global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market Current Scenario with Technical Analysis, Future Strategic Planning and Top Players 2026

The growth trajectory of the global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market over the assessment period is shaped by several prevalent and emerging regional and global trends, a granular assessment of which is offered in the report. The study on analyzing the global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market dynamics takes a critical look at the business regulatory framework, technological advances in associated industries, and the strategic avenues. The study strives to offer incisive insights into the developmental framework on which the growth of the global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market hinges on.

Global E-Scrap and PCB E-Scrap Market: Overview

This report aims to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market along with volume and growth forecasts for the period from 2014 to 2026. Electronic waste or e-waste describes discarded electrical or electronic devices such as office & IT equipment, handheld devices, large electronic appliances, small household appliances, and others. The others segment comprises lighting products, electric fittings, and automotive equipment. Different IT products contributing to e-waste include computer peripherals, desktop PCs, servers, monitors, cable and accessories, computer mice, hard drives, laptops, gaming devices, keyboards, network devices, circuit boards, media speakers, and computer power supplies. PCBs are used in almost all electronic equipment such as mobile phones, computers, printers, industrial and medical equipment, white goods and televisions and are very difficult to recycle. The primary sources of scrap PCBs are PCB manufacturers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), equipment dismantlers and end-users (individual or corporate)

Global E-Scrap and PCB E-Scrap Market: Research Methodology

This research study on the global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market provides a detailed analysis of e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap produced of different types from various sources. The report offers an in-depth study of the market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. Using these factors, the study identifies various trends prominent in the industry and are expected to influence the market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2026. It includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors influencing the e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market. It provides the policies and regulations in line with e-waste management across globe in order to highlight the government initiatives therein. The study explains the penetration within each market segment across various geographies, and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market as a whole.

Global E-Scrap and PCB E-Scrap Market: Segmentation

The global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market is analyzed by segmenting it on the basis of production source of e-scrap, type of PCB e-scrap and material extracted from PCB e-scrap. Based on source of e-scrap, the market is classified into household appliances, IT and Telecommunication products, entertainment devices, and others. The PCB e-scrap type segment covers telecommunication circuit cards, network communication boards, circuit packs, PC motherboards, and others. In terms of material extracted from PCB e-scrap, the global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market is segmented into ferrous components, metals (Copper, Aluminum, Tin), and precious metals (Gold, Silver, Palladium). Geographically, the global market for e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The market volume and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2014 to 2026 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2026. The study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for major countries/regions belonging to above mentioned regions. The analysis by source type, PCB type, material extracted and regions helps in evaluating the present scenario and growth prospects of the e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market over the forecast period from 2016 to 2026.

A set of data with regards to the supply demand scenario have been provided highlighting the supply demand scenario of e-scrap and PCB e-scrap for major countries in the global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market. The report includes the above mentioned information for countries such as – The U.S., Canada, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Russia, Japan, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Australasia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico.

Market Segmentation:

E-Scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by E-Scrap Source

– Household Appliances

– IT and Telecommunication Products

– Smartphones

– Entertainment Devices

– Others

E-Scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by PCB E-Scrap Type

– Telecommunications Circuit Cards

– Network Communication Boards

– Circuit Packs

– PC Motherboards

– Smartphones

– Others

E-Scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by Material Recovered (PCB E-Scrap)

– Ferrous Components

– Metals (Copper, Aluminum, Tin)

– Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, Palladium)

E-Scrap Market, by Region

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

– South America

In addition, the report provides E-scrap generated, PCB E-Scrap generated, e-scrap recycling rate, demand estimates for e-scrap, demand estimates for PCB e-scrap analysis with respect to the following countries:

– The U.S.

– Canada

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– France

– Germany

– Belgium

– The Netherlands

– Russia

– Japan

– China

– India

– Indonesia

– Thailand

– Philippines

– Singapore

– Malaysia

– Australasia

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Kuwait

– Qatar

– South Africa

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Colombia

– Mexico

