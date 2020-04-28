Global Effect Pigments Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Effect Pigments market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Effect Pigments market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Effect pigments are embedded in coatings and paints to change the hue or gloss level and to give the target object a certain texture. Unlike classic pigments, effect pigments are flaky. The gloss effect is caused by reflection or interference and not the typical scattering.

They are used in a variety of applications including coatings, personal care products, packaging plastics, inks and many other applications. Effect pigments are used whenever a soft shine, a satin luster or a brilliant metallic appearance are desired.

Effect Pigments are metal based pigments and mica (pearl) based pigments. Specialty Metallic Pigments are also widely utilized in other expanding end-use industries such as packaging, cosmetics and printing inks, particularly in emerging economies.

The concentration of effect pigments in the international market is relatively high, Altana, BASF, Toyo Aluminium, Merck and Silberline occupy the major market share of the industry. Those companies have broad product categories, technical barrier and R&D, which all strengthened their leading position in the industry. Also, they have strong international competitiveness, by setting plants in multiple regions and build connection with downstream users.

The Effect Pigments market was valued at 2847.3 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3605.4 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Effect Pigments.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Effect Pigments, presents the global Effect Pigments market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Effect Pigments capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Effect Pigments by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Altana

BASF

Toyo Aluminium

Merck

Silberline

Schlenk

Sun Chemical

Sudarshan

Cristal

CQV

GEO Tech

Kuncai

Rika

Zuxing

Ruicheng

Yortay

Market Segment by Product Type

Natural Mineral Pigments

Artificial Mineral Pigments

Market Segment by Application

Coatings

Inks

Plastics

Cosmetics

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Effect Pigments status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Effect Pigments manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Effect Pigments are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

