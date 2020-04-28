Global Embedded Systems Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Embedded Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Embedded Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An embedded system is a combination of software and hardware which together facilitate the accurate functioning of a target device. The significant characteristics of an embedded system are speed, power, size, accuracy, reliability and adaptability. Embedded systems can be defined as application-specific, special purpose systems and they are designed typically for meeting real time constraints. These systems are used across a diverse range of application areas which include automotive, telecommunication, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, and military & aerospace among others. The global embedded system has been segmented on the basis of hardware and software, including processor IP, microcontrollers and microprocessors, digital signal processors, application-specific integrated circuit, field processing gate arrays, embedded boards, operating systems, software development and testing tools, middleware, open-source software and tools.

Embedded hardware covered over 93% of the market share in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. Product includes microcontrollers, Digital Signal Processors (DSP), microprocessors and others. Embedded software includes middleware tool and operating system (OS). Embedded systems have real-time restraints since they are used for a variety of safety vital purposes. This has led to the requirement for proficient software modified for the target purpose. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2016 to 2021.

Automotive applications covered over 24 % of the overall market in 2015 and are projected to remain the largest sector over the forecast period. In automotive industry, embedded systems are used for safety, infotainment, and engine control among others. Growing demand for vehicles outfitted with car-to-road communication facilities and efficient navigation is estimated to drive the market. Furthermore, shifting focus towards hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and electric vehicles (EV) to control emission is estimated to fuel embedded system market growth. Healthcare is anticipated to be the fastest rising application, at a CAGR of 8.35% from 2016 to 2021. Handheld and Portable medical equipment and devices such as essential signs monitoring systems make wide use of embedded systems. Consumer electronics including HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), microwave ovens and mobile phones, uses embedded software and hardware is projected to nurture the market over the next five years. Industrial applications include infrastructure, energy, and process control among others. Data feedback and acquisition control systems for automation are anticipated to provide positive avenues to market growth for industrial applications.

Key hardware components include microcontrollers, DSPs and microprocessors etc. Key market players include NXP (Freescale Semiconductor), Renesas Electronics, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Altera, Infineon Technologies, Microchip, Fujitsu Limited, STMicroelectronics, Atmel and Texas Instruments, Inc. among others.

The embedded system industry is moderately competitive, with top ten vendors accounting for about 40 % of the industry share. Renesas Electronics is the global largest vendors accounted for 7.66 % of the industry share in 2015 and offers wide range of components which in turn intensifies the dependency of OEMs, while the embedded systems ’revenue of this company is decreasing year by year. In 2016, with the acquisition of a leading embedded solutions provider intersil, Renesas Electronics ‘revenue will show an upward trend. Other key players include ARM Limited, Advantech, Kontron, and Analog Devices among others.

The global Embedded Systems market was 68900 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 105700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Embedded Systems market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025;

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Embedded Systems in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The key manufacturers in this market include

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

NXP(Freescale)

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Xilinx

Altera

Infineon Technologies

Microchip

Intel Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Atmel

ARM Limited

Advantech

Kontron

Analog Devices

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Embedded Hardware

Embedded Software

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Military & Aerospace

Others

