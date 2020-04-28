Global eReader Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global eReader market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global eReader market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

An e-reader, also called an e-book reader or e-book device, is a mobile electronic device that is designed primarily for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals.

North America was the largest consumer market with a market share of 72.42% in 2011 and 68.48% in 2015 with a decrease of 3.94%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 13.86% and 7.82% in 2015.

China was the largest production region with a market share of 62.48% in 2011 and 67.11% in 2015 with an increase of 4.62%. Taiwan (One province of China) ranked the second on this item with the market share of 17.83% in 2011 and 11.90% in 2015.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 75% market share of the e-reader market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three vendors are Amazon, Kobo and PocketBook. They respectively with global production market share as 53.30%, 13.11%, and 9.02% in 2015. Amazon is an oligopoly of the enterprise in the e-reader market, with the market share of 43.60 in 2011 and 53.30 in 2015.

The e-reader market has been decreased in accordance with the smart phone and tablets development, and also, the content and channel problem need to be solved. What is more, in some emerging countries, the copyright issues, intellectual property issues are also the barriers of the development of the industry. With the fierce competition of the market, the vendors are had better establish a complete industrial ecology, improve the entire industry chain, including the content provider, content integrator, telecom operators, third-party payment and so on. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

The global eReader market was 460 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -12.6% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the eReader market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of eReader in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Amazon

Sony

Barnes&Noble

PocketBook

Kobo(Rakuten)

Bookeen

Ectaco

Ematic

DistriRead(ICARUS)

Aluratek

Tolino

Hanvon

Onyx

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

E-ink

LCD

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Ages 13-17

Ages 18-24

Ages 25-34

Ages 35-44

Ages 45-54

Ages 55+

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global eReader market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of eReader market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global eReader manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the eReader with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of eReader submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of eReader are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of eReader market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

