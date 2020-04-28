Global Intelligent Gateways Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth in 2019 and Coming Years

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Intelligent Gateways Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Technological advancements have resulted in the introduction of advanced technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, and connected devices, among others. Besides, with the increasing penetration of the internet and adoption of smart devices, a continuous and increasing traction of IoT is witnessed since its inception. However, various challenges, such as collection, retention, security, etc. of a massive data is one of the major complexities witnessed during the implementation of such advanced technologies. Thus, to enable efficient processing, rapid device control, and aggregate, process, transform, and route data at the network edge and central IT systems, intelligent gateways were introduced.

Intelligent gateways act as an intermediary between the datacenter/cloud and device, and enhance the performance and scalability by collecting and processing real-time data and executing solutions at network edges, based on real-time conditions. Intelligent gateways, thus, eliminate the WAN (wide area network) latency, optimize system performance, simplify application development and mitigate risks associated with data loss, service theft, and denial of service attacks.

The intelligent gateways market has witnessed considerable growth in the past four years and is, furthermore, expected to flourish owing to the proliferating adoption of IoT across multiple industry verticals during the forecast period, especially in the BFSI segment.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12524

Intelligent Gateways Market: Dynamics

One of the primary factors driving the demand for and adoption of intelligent gateways is the increasing penetration of the internet and improving internet connectivity in both developed and developing countries, as intelligent gateways offer a base for the deployment of enhanced IoT across various industry verticals. In addition to this, continuous innovations and enhancements of IT infrastructure, especially in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, is contributing significantly for the growth, in terms of value, of the intelligent gateways market. The increasing adoption of cloud platform, complimented by the continuous demand for a securely connected environment from the end-users is also expected to impel the deployment of IoT globally, which, as a result, is expected to drive the growth of the intelligent gateways market.

However, lack of infrastructural development for the implementation and adoption of IoT across regions/countries acts as a restraining factor for the global intelligent gateways market.

Intelligent Gateways Market: Segmentation

The global intelligent gateways market can be segmented on the basis of industry vertical, enterprise type and region.

On the basis of industry vertical, the intelligent gateways market can be segmented as:

Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial

Retail

BFSI

Military and Defense

Others

With the increasing adoption of online transactions, the demand for secure payment gateway is also increasing. Thus, the BFSI segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In addition to this, owing to the deployment of automation technologies in the retail industry, a high adoption of intelligent gateways is expected in the same vertical.

On the basis of enterprise type, the intelligent gateways market can be segmented as:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Of the above mentioned industry verticals, major adoption of intelligent gateways is witnessed in the large enterprises owing to the presence of resources to implement/adopt them. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness a comparatively higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing establishments of SMEs globally and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the same.

Intelligent Gateways Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the intelligent gateways market are Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NXP Semiconductors, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, Advantech Co., Ltd., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., AAEON, Eurotech, and Panduit Corporation, among others.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12524

The players (manufacturers and vendors offering Intelligent Gateways solutions) are focusing on offering enhanced IoT solutions for various businesses by implementing intelligent gateways, with the help of partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in February 2016, Cisco partnered with Acility to accelerate the production of business models based on IoT, for offering an enhanced operational solution to the enterprises.

Intelligent Gateways Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the global intelligent gateways market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global intelligent gateways market during the forecast period, owing to high presence of intelligent platform providers and adoption of IoT across various industry verticals, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global intelligent gateways market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of advanced technologies, advanced smart devices such as smartphones and tablets, and digitalization, in the country. Besides, Latin America is also expected to witness a considerable growth in the global market during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Intelligent Gateways market segments

Global Intelligent Gateways market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Intelligent Gateways market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Intelligent Gateways market

Global Intelligent Gateways market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Intelligent Gateways market

Intelligent Gateways technology

Value Chain of Intelligent Gateways

Global Intelligent Gateways market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Intelligent Gateways market includes

North America Intelligent Power Meters market U.S. Canada

Latin America Intelligent Power Meters market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Intelligent Power Meters market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Intelligent Power Meters market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Intelligent Power Meters market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan Intelligent Power Meters market

China Intelligent Power Meters market

Middle East and Africa Intelligent Power Meters market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/12524/intelligent-gateways-global-industry-market-research-reports

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected] marketresearchreports.biz