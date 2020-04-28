Global Lithotripsy Device Market Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2026

Among a slew of procedures to break stones in kidneys, liver, or gallbladder, lithotripsy is a prominent one. Lithotripsy involves a number of lithotripsy devices which include intracorporeal and extracorporeal lithotripter. Owing to the usability of lithotripsy devices for stones in a few organs of the body, the lithotripsy devices market is benefitted. Slow yet steadfast, the lithotripsy devices market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2018 and 2026.

Global Lithotripsy Device Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global lithotripsy device market. Increase in the prevalence of urolithiasis as well as rise in the demand for lithotripsy devices in stone management are projected to drive the global market.

This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the global lithotripsy device market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global lithotripsy device market.

Global Lithotripsy Device Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global lithotripsy device market has been segmented into intracorporeal and extracorporeal lithotripsy. The intracorporeal segment has been further divided into mechanical lithotripsy, electrohydraulic lithotripsy, laser lithotripsy, ultrasonic lithotripsy, and others. Based on application, the global market has been classified into kidney stones, biliary duct stones, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Lithotripsy Device Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global lithotripsy device market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global lithotripsy device market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson), EDAP TMS, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Dornier MedTech, Cook, KARL STORZ, Richard Wolf GmbH, and EMS.

The global lithotripsy device market has been segmented as below:

Global Lithotripsy Device Market, by Product

– Intracorporeal Lithotripsy

– Mechanical Lithotripsy

– Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy

– Laser Lithotripsy

– Ultrasonic Lithotripsy

– Extracorporeal Lithotripsy

Global Lithotripsy Device, by Application

– Kidney Stones

– Biliary Duct Stones

– Others

Global Lithotripsy Device Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Israel

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

