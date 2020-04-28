Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

LTCC is a type of multilayer ceramic substrate that made by lower temperature (usually from 850 to 900℃) firing process than general ceramic firing process by adding glass to alumina. It makes it possible to use low resistive conductor as conductor patterns in.

Currently, the LTCC industry concentration is relatively high, there are approximately sixties producers distributed in the Japan, North America, Europe and China, and the top ten producers occupy for over 53% of global LTCC devices production. Japan is the largest producer and exporter in the world, over 50% of global LTCC devices, and the Murata, Kyocera, TDK, Taiyo Yuden, KOA Corporation and Yokowo, dominate the market for many years. The North America is the second producer in 2015; American Technical Ceramics and NEO Tech are the two most important producers in the America, and DuPont is a very important play in the LTCC tapes, which supplies LTCC tapes to most of the LTCC devices producers. The Europe also plays an important role in LTCC market, especially Germany and Finland; Bosch, IMST GmbH, MST, Via Electronic, and API Technologies (CMAC), are the most major manufacturers in Europe, these manufacturers mainly focus on the industrial areas, like automobile, communication, medical treatment, aviation and military fields etc. China is the largest consumer in the world; most of the electronic products are made in China, especially smartphone, computer, tablet, Television, and other electronic components. China consumes over 32% of the LTCC devices (LTCC Components, LTCC Substrates, LTCC Modules) in 2015, but most of the LTCC devices relies on import, from Japan.

Globally, the production of LTCC devices was 39.6 billion in 2015, and it will reach 87.9 billion in 2021, thanks to the fast growing of the smartphones and electronic products in the world, especially in emerging market, like China, India and Southeast Asia regions. The production value of LTCC devices was approximately 2.55 billion in 2015, and it is expected than the production value will be 5.19 billion in 2021.

In the future, the LTCC industry will keep a trend of rapid growth, due to the fast growing of mobile internet in the world. The LTCC market space is huge, full of chances and challenges.

The global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market was 3220 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 7590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Murata(JP)

Kyocera(JP)

TDK(JP)

Taiyo Yuden(JP)

KOA Corporation(JP)

Yokowo(JP)

Hitachi Metals(JP)

NIKKO(JP)

Soshin Electric(JP)

Bosch(DE)

IMST GmbH(DE)

MST(DE)

Via Electronic(DE)

Adamant(JP)

API Technologies(BE)

Selmic(FL)

VTT(FL)

American Technical Ceramics(US)

NEO Tech(US)

NTK Technologies(US)

Northrop Grumman(US)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics(KR)

PILKOR CND(KR)

ACX Corp(TW)

Yageo(TW)

Walsin Technology(TW)

Darfon Materials(TW)

Elit Fine Ceramics(TW)

Sunlord(CN)

CETC 43rd Institute(CN)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

ChengDian Electronic(CN)

Microgate(CN)

Fenghua Advanced Technology(CN)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Military

Automobile Electronics

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

