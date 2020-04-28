Global Powertrain Market: Growing Demand For Environment-Friendly Vehicles Is Projected To Encourage The Growth Of The Market

This market research study analyzes the powertrain market on a global level and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD billion) from 2014 to 2020. It gives a comprehensive overview of the powertrain industry from all the important aspects of the market. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Powertrain systems find application across various automobile segments including cars, LCV’s (light commercial vehicle), HCV’s (heavy commercial vehicle), off-road vehicles, construction equipments, defense vehicles and farm tractors. Powertrain is the one of the primary components as it powers the entire system.

The exponential growth in demand for automobiles is due to increasing amount of disposable income in developing countries of Asia Pacific. This is one of the major factors fueling the demand in the powertrain market. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about environmental pollution is also boosting the growth of fuel efficient powertrains globally. Engine, differentials, drive shafts, transmission and final drive are some of the major components of the powertrain system.

Asia Pacific is one of the most attractive regions in automotive powertrains market. High demand for automobiles, increasing consumption expenditure and up gradation of automobile powertrain system is the major factors fueling the demand in the automotive powertrain market. A lot of infrastructure development is also taking place in the Asia-Pacific; this is also driving the automotive market as a whole and in the process the powertrain market. Moreover, the developing countries such as India, Japan and China are further boosting the market with the production of huge number of vehicles in the Asia Pacific.

Rest of the world (ROW) followed Asia Pacific in terms of market attractiveness. Presence of countries like Brazil and UAE has lead to the considerable growth in the powertrain market due to increased demand of automobiles. However, Europe is the largest market for powertrains. The substantial number of regulations to monitor environmental pollution and presence of elite automobile brands like BMW, Mercedes, and Volkswagen etc are boosting the growth of this market in Europe.

The report is segmented by components, type of vehicle and geography, and also includes the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the powertrain market. The study highlights current market trends and provides the forecast from 2014 to 2020. The report also covers the current market scenario for powertrain market and highlights future trends that will influence demand in the coming years. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The current market size and forecast until 2020 have been provided in the report.

This report also provides strategic analysis of the global Powertrain market and the growth forecast for the period 2014 to 2020. The span of the report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on the types, module and in-depth cross sectional analysis of the powertrain market across different geographic segments. The components of powertrain market include engine transmission drive shafts, differentials and final drive. To support the strategic decision making, the report also includes profiling of leading players in the industry, their market share and various strategies adopted by them. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis included in the report provide insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants along with company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments in the field of powertrain market. Major market participants profiled in this report include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, General Motors Company, Delphi Automotive Plc, Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd., and Magna Powertrain among others.