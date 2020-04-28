Global Specialty Pulp Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Specialty Pulp market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Specialty Pulp market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pulp is a kind of fibrous material obtained from plant fiber by different processing methods.According to the processing method can be divided into mechanical pulp, chemical pulp and chemical mechanical pulp;It can also be divided into wood pulp, straw pulp, hemp pulp, reed pulp, cane pulp, bamboo pulp, rags pulp and so on.According to different purity can be divided into refined pulp, bleached pulp, unbleached pulp, high yield pulp, semi-chemical pulp.Commonly used in the manufacture of paper and cardboard.In addition to being used to make special paper, refined pulp is often used as raw material for cellulose esters, cellulose ethers and other cellulose derivatives.Also used in artificial fiber, plastic, paint, film, gunpowder and other fields.

The Specialty Pulp market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Specialty Pulp.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Specialty Pulp, presents the global Specialty Pulp market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Specialty Pulp capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Specialty Pulp by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

American Forest and Paper Association(USA)

Georgia-Pacific LLC(USA)

Hcpaper(China)

Kemira Oyj(Finland)

Nordic Ecolabelling(Sweden)

Södra(Sweden)

The Navigator Company(Portugal)

Two Rivers Paper Company(UK)

Japan Pulp and Paper Co.,Ltd.(Japan)

Market Segment by Product Type

Softwood Pulp

Hardwood Pulp

Market Segment by Application

Tissue Paper

Artificial Fiber

Plastic

Paint

Film

Gunpower

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Specialty Pulp status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Specialty Pulp manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Specialty Pulp are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

