Global Temperature Monitoring Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Temperature Monitoring market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Temperature Monitoring market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

A temperature sensor collects temperature data and displays in a human-understandable format. These sensors are of two types, contact temperature sensors and non-contact temperature sensors. Industries, automotive, Consumer Electronics and the medical sector are some of the key industries using these temperature sensors.

Emerson, Sensata and Amphenol captured the top three production value share spots in the Temperature Monitoring market in 2016. Emerson dominated with 5.68% production value share, followed by Sensata with 3.74% production value share and Amphenol with 3.62% production value share.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Temperature Monitoring will show upward tendency further, revenue is expected in 2022 will be 9603.50 Million USD.

The global automotive temperature sensors market size is expected to grow to USD 3391.65 Million by 2022. The increasing demand for safe and better automotive vehicles that are compliant with environmental regulations is driving the demand for temperature sensors.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Temperature Monitoring brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market

The global Temperature Monitoring market was 7710 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 10900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Temperature Monitoring market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Temperature Monitoring in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Emerson

Sensata

Amphenol

TE Connectivity

Texas instruments Inc.

Molex

Honeywell

Siemens

ABB

Panasonic Corp

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Fluke

Delphi

OMRON

Analog Devices Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor

3M

MEDTRONIC

Medline Industries

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Non-Contact Temperature Sensors

Contact Temperature Sensors

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Industries

Medical

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Oil and gas

Automotive Industry

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Temperature Monitoring market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Temperature Monitoring market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Temperature Monitoring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Temperature Monitoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Temperature Monitoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Temperature Monitoring are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Temperature Monitoring market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

