Global Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Voice Coil Motor (VCM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Summary

Voice Coil Motor (VCM) is an electronic component that adjusts focus by moving multiple lens holders according to the change in current via magnets and a coil built into the component.

OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer) is another function of VCM, and the OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer) is detects the hand shaking and moves in the opposite direction of the shaking part of the lens to prevent the image from becoming blurred.

At present, in the foreign developed countries the VCM industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Korea. Meanwhile, many foreign companies set up factories in China.

There are major two classification of VCM in this report, the AF VCM and OIS VCM. Globally, the production share of each type of VCM is 85.30%and 14.70%.

At present, the producing areas of VCM industry is mainly in China, Japan and Korea. The top three manufacturers are Alps, Mitsumi, TDK, respectively with global production market share as 22.13%, 11.06% and 13.42% in 2015.

At present, the biggest company of VCM in China is New-Shicoh. New-Shicoh acquire Shicoh in 2012, and Shicoh is a Japan public company. .Other key Chinese manufacturers include Liaoning Zhonglan, Billu, Guixin, JCT, MTSi, Haoze, Xinhongzhou, Leiyuan and TOPVCM.

This report studies the Voice Coil Motor (VCM) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Voice Coil Motor (VCM) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Alps

Mitsumi

TDK

JAHWA

SEMCO

New-Shicoh

Billu

Hysonic

LG Innotek

Guixin

Xinhongzhou

JCT

JSS

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

AF

OIS

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

<5M

5M-8M

9M-12M

13M-16M

>16M

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice Coil Motor (VCM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Voice Coil Motor (VCM) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

