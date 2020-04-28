Hair Mask Market: To Witness Exponential Growth By 2018 – 2026

Hair mask is a nourishing hair treatment for both males and females. Hair masks consist of restorative, moisturizing, and hydrating ingredients. Human hair requires proper care and needs to be maintained properly. Hair mask is very important for those who have dry, damaged, frizzy, or very long hair or thin hair. These days, grey hair is seen not only in older people, but also among teenagers. This is due to increasing pollution which is harmful to human hair, damaging the hair and scalp. Hair masks are available in a wide variety of options in terms of cost, packaging type, and hair type. In terms of packaging type, hair masks are available in pouches, jars, and tubes with different sizes such as 100 ml – 250 ml, 250 ml to 450 ml, and above 450 ml.

Currently, there are various beauty brands in the market that offer deep conditioning masks for hair. These brands are made of different ingredients such as olive oil, avocado, egg, aloe vera, coconut oil, banana, and so on. These ingredients are very helpful in repairing the damaged hair, and offer treatment for dry hair. With the help of hair masks, hair becomes shinier and softer, and gets deeply nourished and moisturized. All these advantages and features make hair masks popular all over the world.

Hair gets easily damaged due to a variety of reasons which include exposure to hot and cold climate, excessive usage of heating tools such as blow dryers, hair straighteners and curlers, exposure to harmful ultraviolet sunrays, excessive washing with harsh alcohols and soaps, use of chemical treatments, excessive styling, and stress. As a result, hair becomes dry and loses its shine. Furthermore, split ends, harsh texture, and itchy scalp are some of the other signs of damaged hair. Due to all these factors, demand for hair mask products has increased across the globe over a period of time. However, there are home remedies available for the end user which can be used as a hair mask such as banana hair pack, coffee seeds, henna pack, and others. This might hamper the growth of the hair mask market during the forecasted period.

The global hair mask market has been segmented based on hair type, distribution channel, end-user, applications, and geography. In terms of hair type, the global hair mask market has been classified into dry hair or frizzy hair, thin hair, curly or wavy hair, oily hair, and color-treated hair. Based on distribution channel, the global hair mask market is segmented into online and offline. On the basis of end user, the hair mask market has been classified into men and women. Based on application, the market is classified into home use and salon use. In terms of geography, the global hair mask market is classified into Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the market, followed by North America. Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles are anticipated to drive the hair mask market in this region.

Major players operating in the hair mask market include Unilever, L’Oréal, Henkel, Revlon, KAO, Shiseido, Lovefun, Dcolor, RYOE, DANZ, Living Proof, Inc, L’OCCITANE, AVEDA CORP., Kevin Murphy, KMS, Redken, Sephora USA, Inc. and others. Hair mask manufacturers are expected to focus on untapped markets, global expansion, and e-commerce platform expansion. Furthermore, the companies are more focused on manufacturing products with probiotic and organic compounds to maintain the eco-friendly trend to build up their market share in the global hair mask market.