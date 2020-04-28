Increasing Adoption of Technology to Boost Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filter Market

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filter Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Due to the increasing industries all-round the world there has also been a surge in the use of various components in industrial applications. One such component is the Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) filter. SAW filters are increasingly used in many devices and application related to communication technology and also in the defense related applications which is leading to the growth of SAW filters market.

SAW filters are the filters which are widely used in many applications, with various configurations and sets, but one particular application of SAW filter has been in the communication devices where they are chosen due to their small size, light weight, low cost and high performance which are needed there simultaneously.

SAW filters are the electromechanical devices which are used in many applications which provide frequency control, frequency selection, and signal processing capabilities. SAW filters contain the piezoelectric substrate on which the performance of the SAW filter depends. In the process, the electrical energy through input is converted back to mechanical energy in the intermediate stage and then back to the electrical energy at the output and when it propagates through the piezoelectric element the output is combined again to produce a direct analogue implementation of finite impulse response filter.

SAW Filter Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the SAW filter market are due to the features it provides. SAW filters provide a compact package, low shape factor, superior linear phase characteristics, rejection qualities, and relatively stable performance over different range of temperatures. Other drivers for the SAW filters market are related to the physical structure of the SAW filter which include the extremely robust and reliable designs that remain stable in the field. Also, the design and wafer processing techniques of SAW filters provide for a repeatable device in both low and high volume production. Another driver for the SAW filter market include the growth of communication industry which forms the major application part for the SAW filter.

Some of the restraint for SAW filter market have been related to its complex construction which have to be protected by means of complex housings structure. Other restraints for the SAW filter market include its dependence on temperature and also the rising filter losses.

SAW Filter Market: Segmentation

The SAW filter market can be segmented into various segments but looking at the market the SAW filter is most suitably segmented by type, end-use vertical, and region.

On the basis of type the SAW filter market can be divided into;

Transversal Filters

Resonator Filters

On the basis of end-use vertical, the SAW filter market can be segmented into;

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Environmental and Industrial

Healthcare

Others

SAW Filter Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of SAW filter market are: Amplitronix LLC, Vectron International, Golledge Electronics, Filtronetics, Inc., Microsaw, SAWTRON, TDK Corporation, API Technologies Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, ITF Co., Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Tai-Saw Technology Co., Ltd., Oscilent Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., among others.

SAW Filter Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, SAW filter market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, SEA and other APAC SAW filter market is seen to be leading in terms of value with India, Taiwan and others countries being the most attractive market. The SEA and other APAC market is seen to be growing at the fastest rates as well due to the growing communication industry in the region. SEA and other APAC SAW filter market is seen to be followed by China and North America SAW filter market. The region which follows SEA and other APAC for the fast rate of growth is China and Japan SAW filter market for the forecast period due to the rising number of semiconductor manufacturers in the region.

