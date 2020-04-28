Low surface tension, chemically inert, and thermal stability frives demand for Bioprocess Antifoam Market

Bioprocess antifoam market generally encounters an issue during the biological process which is excessive foaming. Bioprocess antifoam market thus requires a foam control agent, termed as antifoam. An antifoam can be actively used during fermentation or any other process when foaming is an inherent issue. Foaming can disrupt a process as the foam comprises of tiny bubbles which are of mechanical or chemical origin and it interrupts in proper aeration of the cell culture.

It is to be noted that an antifoam should meet the need of fermentation industry, perform highly, should possess low toxicity, with neutral odors and taste. Bioprocess antifoam market industry is currently facing many advancements with product developments and advancements. Manufacturers are focusing to develop products with high performance, low toxicity, neutral odors & taste, safe to use, silicone free, easily sterilized, and cost effective.

Research shows that antifoams can have different effects on the biological process and hence it is to be ensured before choosing an antifoaming agent for a process. These effects can either be positive such as increasing the volumetric yield of protein, or negative as any growth defect encountered during the production. Silicone based antifoams are projected to be the highest growing market as they offer low surface tension, chemically inert, thermally stable, and completely insoluble in water.

The applications of antifoams are not restricted to pharmaceutical industry, as these agents can be actively utilized in food and beverages industry, pulp and paper industry, oil and gas industry, water treatment, detergents, food and beverage, paints and coatings, textile and many others. As the industry is growing it faces various challenges which restraint the market, the use of oil based antifoams and water based antifoams can affect the cell cultures, the silicone based antifoams can also disrupt the culture and hence it is used in small ratios.

Based on geography, the bioprocess antifoam market can be segmented into five major regions: North America’s bioprocess antifoam market, Europe’s bioprocess antifoam market,, Asia-Pacific’s bioprocess antifoam market, Latin America’s bioprocess antifoam market,, and Middle East-Africa’s bioprocess antifoam market. At present, North America observes a leading position in the bioprocess antifoam market, followed by Europe. The major driving factors which have driven the growth of the bioprocess antifoam market, in this region is that the growing demand of the product, high growth of the end use industries, and high manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be an emerging player as various countries like China, Japan and India are emerging with large number of industries, growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increased number of domestic players. Key companies have adopted various new strategies such as new product launches, technological advancements as manufacturing companies are moving their focus towards less volatile products which is increasing the growth of the bioprocess antifoam market.

It is anticipated that with in the coming years there will be an entry of various players along with the existing well-established players in the bioprocess antifoam market. Some of the key companies operating in the bioprocess antifoam market are, Accepta, Bluestar Silicones International, Dow Corning Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Ashland, Inc, Evonik Industries AG., and Kemira Oyj. These players are anticipated to stretch their operations through mergers and acquisitions in the coming years making a high market impact which help them to increase their market share in bioprocess antifoam market.