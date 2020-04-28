Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Demand & Future Scope Including Top Players 2024

The growth trajectory of the global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market over the assessment period is shaped by several prevalent and emerging regional and global trends, a granular assessment of which is offered in the report. The study on analyzing the global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market dynamics takes a critical look at the business regulatory framework, technological advances in associated industries, and the strategic avenues. The study strives to offer incisive insights into the developmental framework on which the growth of the global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market hinges on.

MENA Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market: Overview

A concrete pump is a tool for conveying liquid concrete. The most common type of concrete pump is attached to a truck. The concrete pump has been significant in revolutionizing the construction of large high rise buildings. Prior to the use of concrete pumps, cranes have been used to lift large bucket full of concrete up to where it was needed. However, this method is very inefficient and time consuming. Some of the advantages of truck mounted concrete pumps over cranes include quicker setup times, lower labor costs and fewer wasted man hours. In addition, truck mounted concrete pumps can propel concrete as quickly as a truck mixer can discharge into them. Rapid growth in the construction sector owing to rising demand for mass housing projects coupled with need for improved productivity and quality at construction projects is anticipated to increase the demand for concrete pumps in the Middle East & North Africa during the forecast period.

MENA Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market: Scope of the Study

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the truck-mounted concrete pump market in Middle East & North Africa in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024. Market numbers given in the report describe the demand for truck-mounted concrete pump in Middle East & North Africa, but not production or supply. The truck-mounted concrete pump report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.

The report provides detailed analysis of the truck-mounted concrete pump by key types and end use. It segments the market into key types that include truck-mounted mobile pumps, truck-mounted static pumps and truck mixer concrete pumps. It further segments the market into the following end use: industrial, residential and commercial. The report also segments the market based on major countries into UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Algeria and Oman. Saudi Arabia has been excluded from the study. It further provides revenue for each end use segment for each country. This includes 7 unique country-specific analysis.

Based on the end use and country, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment and country with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain from raw material manufacturers to end-users. Additionally, the study analyzes market competition through Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

MENA Truck-mounted Concrete Competitive Scenario

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the truck-mounted concrete pump market in Middle East & North Africa. Market share of companies has been derived on the basis of production by manufacturers of truck-mounted concrete pump. Key market players profiled in the study include Putzmeister, Schwing, Liebherr Group, Sany Group, Concord Concrete Pump, XCMG Co., Ltd, and KCP Heavy Industries. Profiles of key participants comprise important parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments.

MENA Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market: Research Methodologies

Primary research represents the majority of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of technical writing, recent trade, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and fruitful approach for procuring precise market data, recognizing business opportunities, and understanding industry participants’ perceptions.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include broker reports, corporation websites, external patented databases, financial reports, stockholder presentations, Securities & Exchange Commission filings, proprietary databases and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for this study include Civil Engineering & Construction Review Magazine, Hoover’s, Factiva, and company presentations.

The report segments the truck-mounted concrete pump market in Middle East & North Africa as follows:

Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market – Type Analysis

– Truck Mounted Mobile Pump

– Truck Mounted Static Pump

– Truck Mixer Concrete Pump

Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market – End Use Analysis

– Industrial

– Residential

– Commercial

Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market – Country Analysis

– Egypt

– Iran

– Algeria

– Morocco

– Oman

– UAE

– Qatar

