Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration Market: Demand, Overview, Price and Forecasts To 2023

The report on the Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

The mobile unified communication and collaboration is a solution that encompasses the combination of video conferencing, audio calls, and textual interaction among the enterprises which is provided in a single interface. However, the major challenge that companies face during the adoption of unified communication and collaboration solution is the shift from old and existing network infrastructure. However, this shift has reduced the enterprise network workloads.

Key Players

The key players in the mobile unified communication and collaboration market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Microsoft Corporation (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), IBM Corporation (US), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Avaya Inc (US), Siemens AG (Germany), NEC Corporation (Japan), Genband LLC (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B (Sweden), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada).

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the mobile unified communication and collaboration market. These include AT&T Inc (US), Amazon.com Inc (US), Avanade Inc., BT Group plc (UK), BroadSoft Inc (US), CenturyLink Inc (US), Google Inc (US), HP Inc (US), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Intel Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), VMware Inc (US), Verizon Communications Inc (US), Vodafone Group Plc (UK), Tata Group (India), Blue Jeans Network Inc (US), Comcast Corporation (US), Daegis Inc (US), Level 3 Communications (US), Logitech international S.A (Switzerland), Nuance Communications Inc (US), Orange S.A (France), Plantronics Inc (US), Salesforce.com Inc (US), Sprint Corporation (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), Unisys Corporation (US), and others.

Regional Analysis

The Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of unified communication and collaboration market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

The mobile unified communication and collaboration market is dominated by North America and it holds the largest market share in terms of revenue generation. The major factor behind the high market growth is the presence of major players. Additionally, the increased adoption of cloud-based communication system and rapid shift towards unified communication is helping the market grow in North America, especially the United States. Further to this, Europe closely following North America considering the adoption of unified communication services. Europe is an advanced region in terms of technology and its early adoption.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors contributing to the growth of unified communication and collaboration market are the growing enterprise base in India, China, and South Korea. Moreover, the boom in information technology and digitization is helping the countries to stabilize their economies. This growth is expected to increase, by end of forecast period, owing to high acceptance of cloud-based services and development in IT infrastructure.

