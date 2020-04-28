Network Access Control Market -Top players are Auconet, Inc., Avaya, Inc., Bradford Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc., Extreme Networks

Network Access Control Market: Overview

Network access control is a method to strengthen the security of registered network by limiting the access to devices with a defined security policy. It acts as a solution to security issues such as malicious software (malware) and secures network vulnerabilities. Network access control recognizes user with their devices and their role in the network. Moreover, it provides end-point visibility and is integrated with other security platform to increase network efficiency. Network access control could be integrated with security infrastructure such as next generation firewall (NGFW) and security information and event management (SIEM) providing alerts to intrusion attempt and blocking devices to provide security.

The network access control is based on two design module pre-admission access and post-admission access design. In pre-admission based access, users are inspected prior to entry into the network. On the other hand, post-admission access ensures user authority after entry into the network. The network access control system is also classified on the basis of network distribution such as inline and out-of band network access systems. The out-of band network access systems are distributed on end-station (end point) which connect the user with network and resources. The in-line network access systems are centralized and have direct control over the data packets.

Network Access Control Market: Drivers

The key driving factors of network access control market are increasing malware attacks in enterprise network and raising adoption of data protection solutions. The others factors affecting growth of network access control market are emerging technologies such as internet of things, machine- to-machine networks, bring your own device, cloud-based services and increase in web-based applications.

The growing use of network access control in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) due to cybercrimes also contribute to growth of network access control market. In enterprise network access control frequently experience growth driven by new devices and new employees entering the network. Moreover, operating systems such as IOS, android and windows are improving compatibility with network access system contributing to network access control market growth. However, lack of scalability among network access control products is restraining the growth of network access control market.

Network Access Control Market: Segmentation

The network access control market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, deployment type, service and the geography. On the basis of product type, the network access control market is segmented as hardware and software. The end-user segment of network access control market includes government, businesses, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare and others.

The other segment includes media and entertainment, transportation, retail and education sector. In terms of deployment type, the network access control market is segmented as infrastructure based deployment and appliance based deployment. The infrastructure based deployment connects users to the wired network and provide access to network and resources.

However, the appliance based deployment provide role-based access control and authentication of network to users as a connection solution to existing infrastructure with LAN, virtual private network or wireless connection. Different services in network access control market include training, installation, integration, professional services and support and maintenance. Moreover, on the basis of geography, the network access control market is segmented as North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.