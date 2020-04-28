Potato Protein Market Future Perspective In Key Regions, Rate Of Growth & Trend Forecast To 2024

Potato Protein Market Forecast 2019-2024 report include Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors) which provides crucial information for knowing the Potato Protein industry. The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Potato Protein Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players, with Potato Protein sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD), capacity, production, company profiles, product picture and specification, market share and contact information for each manufacturer/player; the top players including (Avebe, Tereos, Roquette, AKV Langholt AMBA, Emsland-StärkeGmbH, KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen), Meelunie, Royal Ingredients Group, Südstärke, Pepees, PPZ Niechlow, Agrana, WPPZ, China Essence Group.)

Instantaneous of Potato Protein Market: Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications.

Market Segment by Type, Potato Protein market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Low Purity Potato Protein (<70%)

Medium Purity Potato Protein (70%-80%)

High Purity Potato Protein (≥80%)

Market Segment by Applications, Potato Protein market report focuses on the position and outlook for major applications/end users:

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Scope of Potato Protein Market:

At present, the production of potato protein is distributed in Europe, such as Netherlands, French, Denmark and Finland. Europe is the largest production country of potato protein in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market will take up about 75% in the global production in 2016. But we believe that China and India will become the strongest growth of this market in the world in the future because of the fertile resources and huge demand, when they breach the technical bulwark and develop the market chain.

The global production and capacity of potato protein was fluctuant in a small range from the past five years; the capacity is from about 48500 MT in 2012 to 56800 MT in 2016 while the production is from 21035 MT to 25064 MT. It is expected that it will increase in future. In the world, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe, such as Avebe, Tereos, Roquette and AKV Langholt AMBA.

The Global potato protein market would growth with CAGR of 2.06% from 2017 to 2022 in terms of value. The annual consumption amount of potato protein would reach to 33.5 K MT in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Potato Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 88 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Potato Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

