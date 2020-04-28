Road Weather Information Systems Market Increasing demand with leading player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2028

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Road Weather Information Systems Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028” to its database.

The transportation sector is expanding rapidly due to the introduction of advanced information technologies used in monitoring road conditions and weather information. Rapid advancements in weather sensing technology and cellular communications have enabled the expansion of road weather information systems. Road weather information systems play a vital role in monitoring road weather conditions. With their roughness and low power consumption, road weather information systems can function for extended periods in severe conditions. Road weather information systems are versatile and allow customization to meet the changing needs of the systems. Road weather information systems monitor and communicate several types of road weather information for road alerts and maintenance schedules. Road weather information systems include environmental sensor stations, communication system for data transfer, and central systems to collect field data from numerous environmental sensor stations. These road weather information systems measure the atmospheric, pavement, and water level conditions. Road weather information systems’ hardware and software are used to process the observations from environmental sensor stations to forecasts or broadcast road weather information. Data from road weather information systems is used by road operators and maintainers to support decision making. Road weather information systems consist of road weather stations that help collect current weather data and monitor the temperature of the road surface, salt concentration, and freezing point temperature.

Road Weather Information Systems Market: Dynamics

Reduced winter road maintenance costs and reduced environmental pollution are the key factors driving the adoption of road weather information systems across the globe. Also, these road weather information systems consist of advanced weather monitoring technology that record and communicate road weather information for road alerts and maintenance scheduling. This factor is contributing highly to the growth of road weather information systems market.

The deployment and longstanding issues with snow and ice are the crucial factors that can hamper the growth of the road weather information systems market.

Sensor technologies in road weather information systems, such as temperature sensors, weather sensors, visibility sensors, etc., to monitor road weather conditions are integrated in road weather information systems, which is the latest trend in the road weather information systems market.

Global Road Weather Information Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The road weather information systems market can be segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. On the basis of component, the road weather information systems market can be segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment of the road weather information systems market is further divided into freezing rain and ice detectors, weather sensors, datalogger & controllers, road weather and surface condition sensors, visibility sensors, and others. Also, the software segment of the road weather information systems market is further segmented into real-time monitor & control software, RTMC web servers, road weather information systems (RWISs), RoadDSS road weather managers, and others. On the basis of application, the road weather information systems market can be segmented into route-based forecasting, low-visibility warning systems, emergency management, climate change tracking, and others.

Segmentation on the basis of component for road weather information systems market:

Hardware Freezing-Rain and Ice Detectors Weather Sensors Datalogger & Controllers Road Weather and Surface Condition Sensors Visibility Sensors Others

Software Real Time Monitor & Control Software RTMC Web Servers Road Weather Information Systems (RWISs) RoadDSS Road Weather Managers Others

Services

Segmentation on the basis of application in the road weather information systems market:

Route-based Forecasting

Low-Visibility Warning Systems

Emergency Management

Climate Change Tracking

Others

Global Road Weather Information Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global road weather information systems market are Campbell Scientific, Vaisala, Sutron Corporation, Ubilabs, MeteoGroup, CGS Labs, High Sierra Electronics, Inc., Boschung America LLC, Renaissance Technologies Inc, Amec Foster Wheeler, Coral Sales Company, Quixote Transportation Technologies, Inc., Fathym, Inc., OneRain Incorporated, CROSS Zlin, a.s., etc.

Road Weather Information Systems Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the road weather information systems market, followed by the Western European region. The primary growth factor of the road weather information systems market in North America is the introduction of advanced winter road weather information technologies by vendors, which is boosting the growth of the road weather information systems market in the U.S. Also, the demand for road weather information systems in Western Europe is expected to rise, since there has been an increase in the adoption of weather technologies in the region. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA are expected to see significant growth rates in the road weather information systems market.

