Shifting the consumers requirements for reclosing fasteners with Flip-Top Packaging- Market Trends in 2019

Closures/Caps add to an essential part in the packaging industry. Whether it’s twisting the cap, or a screw top, closures form the doorway to product experience. With the changing consumer lifestyles and preferences and technological advancement, the packaging industry continuously upgrades its packaging trends in terms of closures/capping. Keeping in mind the re-usability factor, packaging industry has been developing flip-top closures also known as snap on closures for product packaging. Flip-top packaging are convenient as compared to convention sealed caps owing to its re-usability, easy-to-use and multi-use characteristics.

Flip-top packaging is prominently used in food and beverage industry. Its convenient features have resulted in the wide adoption by other industries including pharmaceuticals, health and personal care, automotive and other consumer goods. Flip-top packaging market is expected to grow during the forecast period attributed to its convenient features that extends shelf life of the product.

Flip-Top Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

Flip-top packaging market is witnessing a growing demand in order to cater to changing consumer requirements for reclosing fasteners. The increasing demand for portability by the workforce who are constantly on a move has driven the flip-top packaging market. Flip-top packaging method is especially suited for liquid products that help in pouring the liquids as and when needed. Flip-top packaging market has gained an increased adoption across industries for its easy to use features. The flip-top packaging market adds value to beverage industry which has driven the manufacturers to widely adopt this packaging method for liquid product packaging.

Flip-top packaging market opportunities in the food industry is expected to benefit from the industry’s demand for easy to open closure types especially for food items such as ketchups, jellies and jams. Boosted by the convenience, flip-top packaging market is expected to witness a continuous growth across industries.

Flip-top packaging market can be segmented on the basis of raw material, which include:

LDPE

LLDPE

PP

PVC

Others

Flip-top packaging can be segmented on the basis of application including food and beverage industry which includes flip-top packaging for products categories like jellies and jams, ketchups, juices, water, health drinks, soda and others, dairy products such as milk bottles, pharmaceuticals wherein, flip-top packaging is used for syrups and small sized tablets, health and hygiene products which includes a wide range of products such as creams, lotions, oil, shampoo. It is also widely applied in the automotive industry for products like diesel, engine oil and others. Flip-top packaging method includes plastic caps that can be segmented on the basis of plastic materials such as LDPE, LLDPE, PP, PVC and others.

Flip-Top Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for flip-top packaging include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and China (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APAC is expected to witness a rapid growth in the flip-top packaging market owing to the presence and continuous development in food and beverage industries. Developing countries such as India and China are expected to have a robust demand for flip-top packaging market. MEA is expected to grow significantly in terms of global flip-top packaging market. Matured markets such as North America, Europe and Latin America are expected to contribute moderately to flip-top packaging market.

Flip-Top Packaging Market: Market Players

The market players in flip-top packaging include Amcor Limited, Bericap Holding GmBH, Berry Plastics Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Nampak Limited, Hangzhou Xinye Bottle Cap Company Ltd., Shanghai Zijiang Enterprise Group Company td., Tetra Pak and others.