Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market Research Methodology 2019 : Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore), Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), Sartorius AG

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market – Overview

Bioprocessing is a significant part of biopharmaceutical development and production processes. Single-use bioprocessing systems, which are meant for one-time use, have captured a unique position in the biopharmaceutical and bio therapeutics industries. Biomanufacturing facilities which once housed only stainless steel equipment are paving the way for a hybrid setup which also incorporates single-use technologies. New facilities manufacturing biologics, especially CROs/CMOs and small biotechnology startups, are increasingly opting for fully single-use plants. These systems have made the production of clinical trial drugs as well as commercially manufactured drugs cost-effective and flexible. The global single-use bioprocessing systems market is expected to register double-digit growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. This is attributed to lowered labor efforts, lowered capital cost, and reduction in time, money, and efforts spent on sterilization procedures.

This report on the global single-use bioprocessing systems market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. Market related factors such as technological developments, product innovation, expansion of infrastructural facilities by major & small pharmaceuticals, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Growth rates for each segment of the global single-use bioprocessing systems market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, drug development life cycle, and regulatory requirements. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

Based on product type, the global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been segmented into bioreactors & fermenters, mixers, bags, filtration devices, tubing, sampling systems, connectors & clamps, and sensors & probes. Bags and bioreactors are the most prominently used products in the global market. Major end-users of single-use bioprocessing systems include pharmaceutical organizations, biotechnology organizations, CROs & CMOs, and academic and research institutes. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, plant cell cultivation, patient specific cell therapies, and others. The others segment includes recombinant proteins, enzymes, and growth factors. The flexibility of single-use systems coupled with less chances of cross-contamination make single-use bioprocessing systems a prime purchase option for manufacturers involved in monoclonal antibody production.

Geographically, the global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries/sub-regions. A global overview has been provided, and North America has been analyzed in depth at country as well as product, application, and end-user segment levels. North America includes the U.S. and Canada. Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa have been briefly profiled at country level. Countries/sub-regions in these regions include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, GCC Countries, and South Africa. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist existing players to increase market shares and new companies to establish presence in the global single-use bioprocessing systems market. The report also profiles major players in the global market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore), Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, GE Healthcare, PBS Biotech, Inc., Meissner Filtration Products, Finesse Solutions, Sentinel Process Solutions, and Saint-Gobain.

The global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been segmented as follows:

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Product

Bioreactors & Fermenters

Mixers

Bags

Bioprocess Containers

Filtration Devices

Tubing

Sampling Systems

Connectors & Clamps

Probes & Sensors

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

CRO & CMO

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Application

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Plant Cell Cultivation

Patient Specific Cell Therapies

Others (production of enzymes, growth factors, etc.)

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



