Sous Vide Machine Market -Top players are ChefSteps, Gourmia, Oliso, Sous Vide Supreme, Anova, and PolyScience Culinary

Sous vide machines are witnessing steady growth during the past few years owing to their rising adoption among the population. Sous vide is the process of cooking where the food is sealed in a glass jar or plastic pouch and is placed in a steam environment or water bath for longer than normal times. The temperature set is lower than the normal cooking temperature which typically lies between 55 to 66-degree Centigrade. The intent of the sous vide machine is to cook the food properly, preventing overcooking, and to retain the moisture. Changing lifestyles among consumers coupled with rising population of working women has resulted in the rise in demand for sous vide machines. Working women have limited time to spend on cooking. Thus, they opt for sous vide machines that will help them to cook food faster than the traditional cooking process.

The global sous vide machine market has been segmented by type, application, and distribution channel. Based on type, the global sous vide machine market has been segmented into sous vide machine ovens and immersion circulators. Both the methods used serve the similar such as cook the food in consistent temperature throughout. The process of cooking involves sealing the food before cooking and immersing the packaged food into hot water. Rising number of hotels and restaurants has resulted in the rise in adoption of sous vide machine ovens and immersion circulators. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into household and commercial. Commercial sector dominated the global sous vide machine market in 2016. The household sector is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The global sous vide machine market has been further segmented on the basis of distribution channel into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. The online distribution channel is projected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Offline distribution channel dominated the global sous vide machine market in 2016.

The global sous vide machine market is mainly driven by the rising adoption rate of sous vide machines among consumers. Rising women working population has also resulted to the rise in demand for sous vide machine. Women are inclined towards cooking food that takes lesser time than the traditional cooking process. However, high cost of sous vide machines is restraining the global sous vide machine market. Moreover, rising number of hotels and restaurants globally and interest in eating out among the population is expected to generate opportunities to the global sous vide machine during the forecast period.

In terms of region wise study, the global sous vide machine market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises the U.S., and Canada dominated the global sous vide machine market owing to the rising adoption rate of such machines followed by Europe. Asia Pacific which includes India, China, Japan, and Australia, among other countries is likely to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising number of hotels and restaurants in this region.

