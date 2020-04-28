Soy Lecithin Market Research 2019-2024: Key Manufactures Revenue Figures & Sales Statistics With Growth Outlook To 2024

Soy Lecithin Market Forecast 2019-2024 report include Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors) which provides crucial information for knowing the Soy Lecithin industry. The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Soy Lecithin Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players, with Soy Lecithin sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD), capacity, production, company profiles, product picture and specification, market share and contact information for each manufacturer/player; the top players including (Cargill, Danisco, ADM, Lipoid, Ruchi Soya, Bunge, AGD, Lasenor Emul, Caramuru, Shankar Soya Concepts, Denofa, Lucas Meyer, Marathwada Chemical, Jiusan Group, Shandong Bohi Industry, Hexiyuan Soya Lecithin, Qinhuangdao Glodensea Industris (Wilmar), Beijing Yuan Hua Mei Lecithin Sci-Tech, Gushen Biological Technology Group, Siwei Phospholipid, Merya’s Lecithin)

Instantaneous of Soy Lecithin Market: Soy lecithin is a by-product of soybean processing, produced by further manufacturing of crude soy oil. Lecithin is the gummy material contained in crude vegetable oils and removed by a degumming processing.

Soybeans are by far the most important source of commercial lecithin, and lecithin is the most important by-product of the soy oil processing industry because of its many applications in foods and industrial products. Soy lecithin is an excellent source of phospholipids, or phosphatides, for aqua feeds.

Phospholipids are the molecules that make up cell membranes.

The three main phosphatides in commercial soy lecithin are phosphatidyl choline (also called “pure” or “chemical” lecithin to distinguish it from the natural mixture), phosphatidyl ethanolamine (popularly called “cephalin”), and phosphatidyl inositols (also called inositol phosphatides). Commercial soy lecithin also typically contains roughly 30%-35% unrefined soy oil. Because it’s readily available from plentiful soybean crops all over the world, it’s the cheapest and easiest type of lecithin to mass manufacture.

Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis: Soy Lecithin Market Opportunities and Drivers, Soy Lecithin Market Challenges, Soy Lecithin Market Risks/Restraints, Key World Economic Indicators, Market Size Estimation, Analysis of Competitive Landscape.

Market Segment by Type, Soy Lecithin market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Unrefined or natural lecithin

Refined lecithin

Chemically modified lecithin products

Market Segment by Applications, Soy Lecithin market report focuses on the position and outlook for major applications/end users:

Food grade

Pharma grade

Feed grade

Industrial grade

Scope of Soy Lecithin Market:

The soy lecithin industry concentration is high; there are a few major manufacturers in the world such as Cargill, Danisco, ADM, Lipoid, Jiusan Group and Ruchi Soya etc., whose production is estimated to take account for 57.16% in 2015. And they are mainly distributed in North America, EU, India and China. Soy lecithin industry has long history since 1840s.

The soy lecithin market has been growing at a stable rate since the last few years. The multi-function properties are fueling the growth of the market which increasing the level of consumer awareness and growing demand for functional foods, supplements and convenient end-use products. The market is not only growing in North America, but also in the developing economies, especially the China and India region. The market growth in ROW (Rest of World) is expected to rise, but continues to hold a minor share in the global soy lecithin market.

The worldwide market for Soy Lecithin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1790 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Soy Lecithin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Important Soy Lecithin Market info available throughout this report:

Strategic recommendations, forecast growth areas of the Soy Lecithin Market.

of the Soy Lecithin Market. Embryonic opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue share of main manufacturers.

revenue share of main manufacturers. Key taking part in regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) beside their major countries are careful throughout this report.

beside their major countries are careful throughout this report. Comprehensive data showing Soy Lecithin market capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided.

