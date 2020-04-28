Wine Logistics Market Revenue Details, Key Developments, Footprint and Forecast 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Wine Logistics Market Latest Advancement, Trends and Business Outlook 2019 to 2025 – JF Hillebrand Group, Kerry Logistics, DB Schenker and Mainfreight” to its huge collection of research reports.



The global wine logistics market includes customized services such as transportation and warehousing provided by logistics service providers to the producers of wine.

In the wine logistics services market research report and analysis, our analysts identify that EMEA will be a major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The wine logistics market will grow steadily in this region owing to the growing demand and consumption for wine.

The key players covered in this study

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

JF Hillebrand Group

Kerry Logistics

Wine Logistics International

DB Schenker

Mainfreight

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Warehousing and value-added services

Market segment by Application, split into

Red wine

White wine

Rose wine

Fruit wine

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wine Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wine Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

