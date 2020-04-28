Yogurt Market Forecast To 2024 Supported Market Knowledge Of The Amount 2011-2019

Yogurt Market Forecast 2019-2024 report include Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors) which provides crucial information for knowing the Yogurt industry. The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Yogurt Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players, with Yogurt sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD), capacity, production, company profiles, product picture and specification, market share and contact information for each manufacturer/player; the top players including (Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, Mengniu Dairy, Yili, General Mills, Lactalis, Meiji, Chobani, Bright Dairy & Food, Nestlé, Fage International, Grupo Lala, Schreiber Foods, Junlebao Dairy, SanCor, Arla Foods, Yeo Valley)

Instantaneous of Yogurt Market: Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Cow’s milk is most commonly used to make yogurt even the world as a whole. At the same time some yogurt is made by the milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, yaks or cow’s milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tang. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others.

First, the yogurt industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and EU.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, especially in Western Europe where people yogurt consumption is higher than other regions in the world. As to France, Danone has become the global leader. In Germany, it is Müller Group that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in Neimenggu, Shanghai and Zhejiang province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in USA too, like Danone and Müller Group. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Danone who take their advantage merge with Mengniu, whom key market is in China.

The worldwide market for Yogurt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 81800 million US$ in 2024, from 64600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Yogurt in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

