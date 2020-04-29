5G Chipset Market Leading Players Analysis, Current Trends, Market Challenges, to Witness Comprehensive Growth

The report on the Global 5G Chipset Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

5G chipsets aims to deliver data with much lower cost per bit compared with the current networks. Apart from it, the increase in data consumption will result in an increased energy footprint from networks. The exponential increase in connected devices, such as the deployment of billions of wirelessly connected sensors, actuators and similar devices for massive machine connectivity is expected to place demands on the network to support new models in device and connectivity management keeping in mind all the security concerns.

Key Players

The key players in the 5G chipset market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are— Qualcomm Inc (US), Intel Corporation (US), Nokia Oyj (Finland), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (South Korea), Xilinx Inc (US), IBM Corporation (US), Qorvo Inc (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Integrated Device Technology Inc (US), Anokiwave (US). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the 5G chipset market. These include Analog Devices Inc (US), Broadcom Inc (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (US), Cavium Inc (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B (Sweden), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), ZTE Corporation (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (US), KT Corp (South Korea) and others.

Regional Analysis

The 5G Chipset Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of 5G Chipset market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America holds the largest market share of the 5G chipset market in terms of development, production and operations. The implementation of 5G chipsets in manufacturing, entertainment sector, and healthcare is the major factor contributing to the growth of the 5G chipsets market in North America.

Companies like Qualcomm, Huawei, Intel, and Samsung have been developing 5G chips and are planning to expand this technology, to various other regions. Owing to high presence of smartphone manufacturers and semiconductor industry, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace. Countries like China, Taiwan, and South Korea hold nearly about 80% of global smartphone manufacturers, and most of them turn to be the largest.

