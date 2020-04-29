A Retrospective Analysis and Future Trends of Dehydrated Vegetables Market

Food or vegetables dehydration or drying is a process that is used to eliminate moisture from food products and vegetables as it helps in preservation for long periods of time. Food dehydration is highly adopted as an ideal process to preserve seasonal fruits and vegetables. With easy storage, high nutritional value, and cost effectiveness, dehydrated vegetables have been witnessing significant adoption across the globe.

Focus on Nutrition-Rich Dried Vegetables Remains Paramount

Dehydrated vegetable manufacturers are increasingly striving to offer nutrition-rich dehydrated vegetables offerings. Manufacturers are focusing on improving consumer’s understanding about dehydrated vegetables to appeal to a wider consumer base. Manufacturers are focusing on effective communication and marketing strategies to drive home the advantages of consuming dehydrated vegetables.

Amid the rigorous competition in dehydrated vegetables market, leading players are increasingly considering novel product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and are diversification to consolidate their position. Some of the notable developments in dehydrated vegetables market include:

A leading player in dehydrated vegetables market, Symrise AG, has purchased the food ingredient maker International Dehydrated vegetabless (I.D.F.) as well as an affiliated firm, the pet food manufacturer American Dehydrated Foods (A.D.F.) for approx. $900 million. According to Symrise AG, this strategic acquisition has aptly delivered on the company’s aim to extend in the rapidly growing, high-margin business arenas.

In line with the growing trend of alleviating sugar content in products, Bolasco, a Hamburg-based ingredients specialist has joined hands with its brand partner Ocean Spray to release reduced-sugar dried cranberries on the shelves.

Growing Popularity of Convenience/Packaged Food Products Fueling Demand

Dehydrated vegetables are registering predominant consumption globally as consumer perception about convenience/packaged food products has evolved significantly. Brands are continuously striving to broaden their portfolio of nutrition-rich dried products in their ready-to-cook and on-the-go offerings, snacks and meals. Furthermore, burgeoning demand to preserve food products for longer durations for use as a raw ingredient in their end product is also creating sustained opportunities in the dehydrated vegetables market. The dehydrated vegetables market growth is also likely to be fuelled by growing adoption in fast food chains and growing popularity as raw material for camp food.

Growing Consumer Awareness about Extended Shelf Life of Dehydrated Vegetables

Growing consumer awareness about extended shelf life of dehydrated vegetables has opened up new avenues of growth for stakeholders. In urban centers, where hectic work schedules leave consumers with little time, preference for food products with longer shelf life has witnessed an increase. These transformations are also creating sustained opportunities for companies in the dehydrated vegetables market.

Dehydrated Vegetable Demand Driven by Demand-Supply Uncertainties Pertaining to Seasonal Vegetables

The increasing volatility in availability, production and pricing of raw materials due to seasonal variations is a primary factor influencing consumers to adopt dehydrated vegetables. Furthermore, the proliferating yearlong demand for products with seasonal ingredients is reinforcing growth in dehydrated vegetables market.

Advancing Food Technology Underpinning Gains in Dehydrated Vegetables Market

Air and vacuum drying techniques are increasingly gaining traction in dehydrated vegetables market as these enhance the shelf life, while retaining their texture, nutrition, and taste. Dehydrated vegetables manufacturers are increasingly relying on technology to enhance product quality which is likely to create potential growth prospects of dehydrated vegetables market. Furthermore, the advent of powdered dehydrated fruits and vegetables with similar nutritional value as fresh ones is expected to be a key trend in worldwide dehydrated vegetables market. Several organic vegetable manufacturers are opting for powdered dehydrated products with organic fruits and vegetables obtained directly as raw materials from farms.