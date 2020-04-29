Acid Orange 7 Market – Food and Beverages Industries have Emerged Growth

Acid Orange 7 Market: Outlook

Acid orange 7 is an azo dye (an organic compound used to color textile, leather and some food products), also known as 2-naphthol. Acid orange 7 is obtained by the reaction between B-naphtha and diazonium derivative of sulfanilic acid. Acid orange 7 is a coloring agent, used as a colorant in various cosmetic products including hair dyes and colors. Acid orange 7 is used in both oxidative and non-oxidative hair dyes formulas. Acid orange 7 is not used in products such as eyeliner, maskara, and lipstick. In addition, acid orange 7 is used in the textile industry to color fibres such as cotton, silk, and wool as well as to synthetics such as acrylic, rayon, and polyester. Also, it is also used in leather, paints, inks, and plastics. Due to the increasing applications in textile and cosmetic products, the Acid orange 7 market is anticipated to grow positive in the forecast period.

Growing Use of Acid Orange 7 in the Textile Industry

Acid orange 7 is used as a colorant in a wide variety of products ranging from cosmetic to textile products. Acid orange 7 is used as a colorant in various products such as wool, silk, cotton, polyester, rayon, paints, and leather. Consumption of cosmetic products is escalating all over the world. Hence, the growth of acid orange 7 is expected to boost. The population of India is increasing on a large scale, due to which the consumption of textile products is increasing, and acid orange 7 is used in the textile industry as a colorant. Hence, Acid Orange 7 is anticipated to grow in terms of value and volume in the forecast period.

Global Acid Orange 7 Market: Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and distributor of the acid orange 7 include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Vinayak Ingredients (India) Pvt. Ltd.,Megha International., Shramik Chemicals, Krishna Dyestuff Company, Asim Products, Ciech S.A., Merck KGaA, MAYUR DYE CHEM, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nitin Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Sterling Pigments & Chemicals, Aeromax Industries, and MAGNIL DYE CHEM. More manufacturers and industrialists have been showing a keen interest in acid orange 7 which would be escalating demand during the forecast period.