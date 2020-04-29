Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Enhanced Quality Requirements in Display Screens to Propel Adoption of Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films

Adhesion laminated surface protection films are widely being used to prevent abrasion and scratching of products at the time of manufacturing and logistics. These films offer product longevity and are cost-effective when it comes to preserve expensive products. Demand for electronic hand-held devices is witnessing a tremendous upsurge, which in turn necessitate adoption of adhesion laminated surface protection films owing to enhanced quality requirements in display screens. Although at an initial stage, adoption of hybrid laptops is expected to increase significantly in the upcoming years, thereby creating opportunities for adhesion laminated surface protection films in their display and body. Adhesion laminated surface protection films also find extensive use in protection of household interiors from discoloration, and for maintaining the durability of their radiance.

Adhesion laminated surface protection films are utilized as complimentary products, with their demand being directly influenced by adoption of substrates in various end-use industries. In addition, robust expansion of the automatic sector, coupled with demand for associated electronic gadgets equipped with flat screen panels will further propel adoption of adhesion laminated surface protection films. Transparency Market Research (TMR) has projected a moderate expansion for the global adhesion laminated surface protection films market in its new report, for the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Revenues from the market are estimated to exceed US$ 1,700 Mn by 2026-end.

50-10 Microns Thickness of Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films to Remain Most Lucrative in the Market

Adhesion laminated surface protection films come with various thicknesses, among which 50-100 microns thickness of these films will remain the most lucrative in the global market. Such films are extensively used in construction and heavy duty industries where product damage leads to huge capital losses. In addition, 100-150 microns thickness of adhesion laminated surface protection films are also expected to account for a major revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2026. This thickness range of adhesion laminated surface protection films will witness the fastest expansion through 2026.

Request PDF Sample to Know More about this Industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=35951

Wet bond lamination and solventless lamination are anticipated to remain preferred technologies for production of adhesion laminated surface protection films. Revenues from these two lamination technologies are projected to collectively account for over three-fifth share of the market by 2026-end. Dry bond lamination, on the other hand, will remain the least lucrative technology used for producing adhesion laminated surface protection films.

Construction & Interior End-Use Industry to Witness Largest Demand for Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films

With increasing focus on infrastructure improvements in various sectors, particularly in developing countries, construction activities have witnessed a significant rise. In addition, rising disposable incomes of people along with increasing interest in renovating their residential spaces has spurred the investments in activities such as interior designing. These further necessitate protection of surfaces in order to avoid scratches and breakage of floorings or structure. Adhesion laminated surface protection films provide good protection to these structure at affordable costs. Therefore, demand for these films in construction & interior end-use industry will remain the largest, as compared to other end-use industries.

Europe will remain the largest market for adhesion laminated surface protection films, followed by Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and North America. Among these regions, APEJ will register a relatively faster expansion in the market through 2026.

Competition Tracking

The competition among players in the global adhesion laminated surface protection films market is expected to intensify in the near future, with vendors competing on the basis of factors such as product innovation, increasing investments in R&D and production technologies, and product quality. TMR’s report has profiled proactive players supporting the market growth, which include 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Tesa SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Avery Dennison Corporation, LINTEC Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, ECHOtape, Scapa Group plc, and Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.